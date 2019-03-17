Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida is kicking off its largest annual fundraiser, Kaps 4 Kids (K4K).

On April 26, thousands along the Gulf Coast will wear their K4K T-shirts in support of Ronald McDonald House and the families who call the House home.

Kaps 4 Kids is a casual day for businesses, groups, and individuals to wear their K4K T-shirt, which was designed by 7-year-old Graysen Sharp, whose family has stayed at RMH multiple times. Supporters have the option to purchase T-shirts and caps by making a donation to Ronald McDonald House through our online store at kaps-4-kids.org or through their team’s captain.

Kaps 4 Kids raises close to $100,000 for the Ronald McDonald House each year. By forming a Kaps 4 Kids team and purchasing a T-shirt, you can help keep families close in their greatest time of need. Just one T-shirt covers a family’s one-night stay.

“It’s hard enough to walk out of the hospital leaving a piece of your heart behind, but to be an hour and half away would be unbearable,” Graysen's mom said.

For more information on sponsoring Kaps 4 Kids or becoming a team, visit rmhc-nwfl.org or contact our Event Manager, Chelsea Futrell, at 850-477-2273 or chelsea@rmhc-nwfl.org.