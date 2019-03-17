Walton County reading coach Shannon Seigler visited West DeFuniak Elementary School fifth-grade classes to teach short lessons on summarizing.

The students worked in groups, applying the strategy to determine two or more ideas from the question, “Are phones making us zombies?”

---

The South Walton High School Winter Guard, in just its second year, placed third at a competition at Robertsdale High School in Alabama.

Team members include Summer Lemoine, Kaylee Michua, Elise Plunk, Kealee Sloan, Madison Katoski, Isaac Maula, Kalanza Caldwell, Caden Stokes, Kenna Betts, Caroline Doran, Madison Newton, Jaz Karakorn, Suzanne Crowley, Gracie O'Hare, Pia Paval, Katie Betts, Marie Brauer, Mary Carline, Miriam Lopez and Coach Christin Barnhart.

---

In February, the Longwood Elementary School archery students participated in the statewide National Archery in the Schools Program tournament at Meigs Middle School.

High scorers included Lillian Mollenbrink, Hailey Bennin and Savannah Cantor.

The team also competed at the state tournament, which is a virtual activity with students scoring and recording their own cards.

---

Destin Elementary School held its Boosterthon Fun Run in February, with the fundraiser geared towards purchasing new technology and safety equipment for the school.

The fourth-grade Writing Night, also held in February, had a great turnout of parents.

---

The Kenwood Elementary School Student Council attended a Fort Walton Beach City Council meeting in February, with Mayor Dick Rynearson welcoming the students.

Councilman Scott Smith explained the role of the city council and answered questions.

The students led the meeting in the Pledge of Allegiance.

In other Kenwood news, the school’s spring carnival is scheduled for April. Anyone wishing to assist or volunteer may contact the school through social media: www.facebook.com/groups/1187723694655415.

---

Paxton School senior Matthew Lynch and sophomore Holden Mitchell tied for third place in the Northwest Florida regional Seaperch Competition. Held at the University of West Florida's Aquatic Center, they competed against 32 teams in two underwater challenges with an underwater robot that they built.

