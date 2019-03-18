50 years ago this week

• The Tuscaloosa County Board of Revenue approved a resolution committing the county to cooperate in the proposed countywide parks and recreation program, though members of the board said they don’t know there the estimated $96,000 would come from.

• It was decided to delay the three-laning of University Boulevard through campus until construction on the northern section of Riverside Drive was completed.

• The contest for Sesquicentennial Queen was on with women over 17 years of age who lived or worked in Tuscaloosa vying for the position and the prizes that went along with it. Top prize was a 1969 Camaro. To win, the contestant had to sell the most tickets to the “Black Warrior Saga” planned for April 23-26.

• Seven Gordo school children were injured when a tractor-trailer rammed into the rear of a Pickens County school bus as it was unloading students on Hwy. 82 about a mile west of Gordo. Nell Johnson, a 19-year-old senior at Gordo High School was driving the bus. Dorothy Durrett, principal of Gordo High School, said the bus had left the school grounds loaded with about 40 students and was making one of its first stops.

• Four prisoners escaped from the Tuscaloosa County Jail using the same method as the six who escaped on Feb. 2, sawing through their cell wall, making their way to the roof of the jail through a passageway for heating and plumbing pipes. Five of the six earlier escapees had been recaptured. One of prisoners fled in both escapes. Two prisoners escaped later in the week, using the same method. One was shot on the street outside the jail; the other later turned himself in.

• An appreciation banquet was held to honor Alabama senior football players Bob Childs and Mike Ford.

• Temple Emanu-el was demolished on Tenth Street. The building originally belonged to Trinity Methodist Church but had been used as the Jewish House of Worship for many years. A new synagogue would be built in its place.

• Construction of the new Tau Chapter of Chi Phi fraternity house on the University of Alabama campus was expected to be complete this summer and ready for occupancy in the fall.

25 years ago this week

• Pelham Loop Road area residents told the Tuscaloosa City Council that they wanted a halt to plans to widen the road to three lanes. The residents said it wasn’t necessary to three-lane the road and destroy their property because six-lane 15th Street parallels Loop Road just a few blocks away.

• Gov. Jim Folsom said that Mercedes-Benz would not be the official state limousine and that he would continue to ride in an American company’s product. His decision did not upset officials of the German automaker who had selected Tuscaloosa County as the site of their first American assembly plant.

• Two police officers assigned exclusively to the Hay Court housing project area were celebrated on their first anniversary by residents who hosted an Appreciation Banquet. Officers Amos Conners and Raymon Darling had been assigned to the housing project as community service officers and were responsible for helping make the area a safer place to live, according to the residents.

• Deaths this week included Lewis Grizzard, 47, whose humor columns originated at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and were carried by 450 newspapers, including The Tuscaloosa News. Also, Richard Platte, Northport director of planning and community development who was in Washington D.C. to testify before the House Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee, died of natural causes in his hotel room. Northport officials agreed that the city’s $12 million Renaissance Plan lost its best friend when Platt died.

• Reconstruction of a portion of Fifth Street near Main Avenue in Northport resumed after a three-week delay for utility companies to move some of the phone lines and power poles. Northport was reconstructing a 300-foot section between the Main Avenue intersection and just east of the wooden GM&O railroad trestle.

• Three area coaches were inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Coaches Hall of Fame. Billy Henderson of Tuscaloosa High School, Moses Finch of West End in York and Edward Daniel, who retired from Francis Marion, were joined by 11 other coaching legends in the Alabama high school system.

• The Tuscaloosa County Commission, after three weeks of discussing potential projects, agreed to apply for a $500,000 grant to pipe water to the Moore’s Bridge area.

• The late Lottice Howell, a Moundville woman who gained national and international musical fame from the late 1920s to the early 1940s, would be inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame at Judson College.

10 years ago this week

• Some said the punishment was too light when rifles were found in the cars of two Northridge High School students in December of the previous year. The boys said they had been hunting. They were suspended for the rest of the day and four more days. No charges were filed. They later were expelled for the spring 2009 semester. One parent said his son was arrested and expelled for a year for the same offense.

• The body believed to be that of Thomas Willis Lindley Jr., 34, who was believed to have fallen off a boat that was towing barges in the Black Warrior River, was found.

• Tuscaloosa County grew at a steady rate in 2008, growing by 1.3 percent or 2,237 people according to census estimates.

• Mercedes-Benz planned to spend $290 million for a plant expansion and high-technology equipment at its Vance factory over the following 2 ½ years.

• Dr. Nancy O’Neill, who worked as a family physician in the Hale County Hospital Clinic, began making regular home visits once a month to treat home-bound patients who qualify for in-home treatment, saving the patients from having to call – and pay for – an ambulance to get seen by a doctor.

• The Alabama Crimson Tide gymnastics team shocked Georgia to win its sixth SEC Championship.

• Though officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health put a stop to the sale of any goods prepared in a home kitchen at the Tuscaloosa County Farmers Marked, the department decided to allow the sale of jams, jellies and cakes. The sale of canned goods would still not be permitted.

• A 16-acre site on Alabama Highway 69 South was among locations being considered for an Armed Forces Reserve Center in Tuscaloosa.

• Deaths this week included Bessie Asbury, 104, who had taught at Holt Elementary School for 46 years.

Five years ago this week

• Hugh Culverhouse Jr., after whose father the University of Alabama’s business college is named, and his wife have donated an additional $1 million to fund scholarships to help students avoid the burden of student loan debt. This made $2 million the Culverhouses had donated since August.

• The Northport City Council approved a rezoning that paved the way for a $12 million skilled nursing and rehabilitation center to be built on the grounds of Northport Medical Center.

• Beulah Baptist Church celebrated the opening of its new van ministry, created to take people age 65 and older to their doctor’s appointments, the grocery store, drugstore and anywhere else they want to go – free of charge.

• The City Council approved a residential development tentatively named “Waterfall,” a subdivision made up of townhouses, duplexes and single family homes planned for Rice Mine Road. Rosewood on Fourth, a proposed six-story apartment and retail building downtown at 2140 Fourth Street, was voted down.

• The Tuscaloosa County Commission approved the purchase of the former Bama Rock Gardens property in Vance for $200,000 with the intent to open it as a nature park managed by the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority.

• Demolition began on McFarland Mall as developer Stan Pate moved toward construction of a new retail center called Encore Tuscaloosa.

• The Johnson Controls plant in Cottondale would undergo a $10.4 million expansion that was needed to handle increased business from both Mercedes-Benz and Honda. The expansion would create about 175 new jobs. Another Tuscaloosa County automotive parts manufacturer, Eberspaecher North America, also announced a $21.2 million investment and expansion at its plant in the Airport Industrial Park.

• Construction continued on a new 11,163-square-foot facility on Manderson Landing for the University of Alabama’s women’s rowing team.

One year ago this week

• A pile of 3-pointers from No. 1 Villanova buried Alabama in a 81-54 win in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament second-round game that ended Alabama’s season.

• A parole hearing neared for a Tuscaloosa County man serving a life sentence for killing a young disabled woman in 1980. The victim’s family has attended each hearing to protest his release, but was apprehensive that the killer’s advancing age could sway the board in his favor.

• MollerTech, a German auto supplier, opened a $46.3 million plant in Woodstock in Bibb County.

• Deaths this week included former Central High School football coach Ed Reed, at 89. Also, Les Payne, a Tuscaloosa native who had a long career at Newsday in New York, died at 76.

• Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a thumb injury during Alabama’s first practice of spring.

• Residents of a Northport subdivision, Smith’s Acres, appeared before the Northport City Council to complain about a canine rescue operation at a home in their neighborhood. One resident said that twice in the last two months pit bulls have escaped, come onto his property and attacked his poodle.

• A federal judge ruled that the city of Northport did not discriminate or retaliate against former Police Chief Robert Green. Green served as police chief from 2006 until his resignation and retirement in 2012, but he filed charges of racial discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and filed a federal lawsuit. Both were dismissed.

Compiled by retired News librarian Betty Slowe.