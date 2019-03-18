OKALOOSA ISLAND — On a dreary, cold Saturday morning, The Boardwalk was unusually empty despite many visitors in the area for spring break.

Yellow flags blew in the wind as a lifeguard stood watch over the very few people brave enough to enter the chilly water.

Although this weekend's predictions showed a moderate to high risk for rip currents, Okaloosa County Beach Safety Chief Rich Huffnagle said the rip currents were stalled because of colder weather than what was predicted. However, flags can be changed throughout the day based on conditions, Huffnagle said.

The yellow flags flew because of hazards such as offshore winds.

"Once you get out of the offshore, you're looking at 20-mile gusts, and that will blow you out real fast," Huffnagle said.

Two Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies were preparing to board their beach vehicles in The Boardwalk's parking lot.

After 15 days of spring break, Okaloosa County currently sits at 200 spring break-related arrests, the vast majority being underage possession of alcohol along with several narcotics arrests, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sgt. Jason Fulghum, head of spring break operations for the Sheriff's Office, said 200 arrests were more than normal for the beginning days of spring break.

Fulghum said the high numbers could be related to the number of large southeastern universities that have been on break, including the University of Alabama, University of Georgia and Auburn University.

"Normally, those schools don't come till later in the spring break time frame," Fulghum said.

But he also said the Sheriff's Office has seen many spring breakers that originally had planned to vacation in Panama City Beach but changed destinations after Hurricane Michael.

Fulghum said they've noticed more activity on Okaloosa Island than usual, but Crystal Beach in Destin remains the busiest area.

"Based on what I've seen, we're going to have some slow weeks coming," Fulghum said.

Other counties have had much slower weeks.

Corey Dobridnia, public information officer for the Walton County Sheriffs' Office, said there had spring break-related arrests as of Friday afternoon. Santa Rosa County official said there had been no arrests because Navarre Beach is not as popular a destination.