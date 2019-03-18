PANAMA CITY BEACH — After a dreary and cold start to the season, Spring Breakers will be catching a break this week, as forecasts call for sunny and clear skies, albeit a little chilly.

Temperatures during the day will stay around the high 60's, climbing up to 70 by Friday. Lows will be in the upper 40's to low 50's. Tuesday will be windy, with gusts up to 20 mph, but that wind will die down by Wednesday.

Bay District Schools is off this week, along with many area colleges and universities, as this is typically the peak of the Spring Break season.