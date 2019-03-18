PENSACOLA — StoryCorps, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs, is teaming up with WUWF Public Media as part of its Military Voices Initiative. Together, they will honor Northwest Florida’s veteran and military community by recording and preserving their stories.

StoryCorps will be at First United Methodist Church, 6 E. Wright Street, in Pensacola, April 8-19, 2019. Reservations can now be made online at wuwf.org, or by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour, toll-free reservation line at 800.850.4406, or visiting storycorps.org.

“WUWF is excited to be hosting StoryCorps third visit to our region, this time to record conversations between veterans and the people closest to them”, said Pat Crawford, WUWF Executive Director. “Clearly Northwest Florida was selected because of our significant active duty and veteran population and the demonstrable appreciation of this community for their service.”

Nearly half a million people of all backgrounds and beliefs have recorded a StoryCorps conversation. The organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered. Recording an interview in a StoryCorps booth couldn’t be easier: You invite a loved one, or anyone else you choose, to a StoryCorps recording site. There you’re met by a trained facilitator who explains the interview process, brings you into a quiet recording room and seats you across from your interview partner, each of you in front of a microphone. The facilitator hits “record,” and you share a 40-minute conversation. At the end of the session, you walk away with a copy of the interview, and a digital file goes to the Library of Congress, where it will be preserved for generations to come.

The Military Voices Initiative builds on this notion and contributes to StoryCorps’ diverse collection by recording and preserving the stories of veterans, service members, and military families. It is an opportunity for them to share their experiences in their own words. It is also an opportunity for civilians to understand more clearly the complex realities of veterans’ service and sacrifice.

-For more information, visit wuwf.org or storycorps.org.

In conjunction with StoryCorps’ visit to Pensacola, WUWF will host a public listening event on April 11, 2019 to introduce StoryCorps to the community and to share stories recorded with veterans and their families.

Who: WUWF, UWF Military & Veterans Resource Center, Northwest Florida Military VIPs and StoryCorps staff

What: Public Listening Event

Where: Wesley Abbey at First United Methodist Church, 6 E. Wright St., Pensacola, FL 32501

When: Thursday, April 11, 2019 @ 7:00pm

RSVP via EventBrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/storycorps-listening-party-tickets-56508803352

More information about StoryCorps and the Listening Event is available online at https://wuwf.org/storycorps.

About StoryCorps

Founded in 2003 by Dave Isay, StoryCorps has given more than 500,000 people—Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs, in towns and cities in all 50 states—the chance to record interviews about their lives. The organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered, and shares select stories with the public through StoryCorps’ weekly podcast, NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books. These powerful human stories reflect the vast range of American experiences, wisdom and values; engender empathy and connection; and remind us how much more we have in common than divides us. For more information visit storycorps.org, follow us on Twitter @storycorps, or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/storycorps.

About Organization

Founded in 1981, WUWF Public Media is a community supported non-commercial broadcast and digital media service of the University of West Florida. An affiliate of National Public Radio, WUWF’s broadcast signal covers Northwest Florida from Mobile, Alabama, to Panama City, Florida. The station operates three distinctive digital broadcast signals: news/talk, jazz & eclectic music; 24/7 classical music; and a reading service for vision impaired listeners.