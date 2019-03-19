Finding your passion in life is everyone’s goal and if you’re lucky enough, you can sometimes figure it out at a young age. For Christian Bueter, he discovered that building and wrapping fishing rods was what he loved to do by the time he was a teenager.

“He’d go over to a different neighborhood and be over there all day learning how to build rods,” said Chris Bueter, Christian’s dad.

Christian learned the tricks of the trade from his now-business partner, Joey “Swurvey” Shervy, who wrapped rods for the Ships Chandler for 15 years. Once Bueter mastered the art of building custom rods and wrapping them with decorative thread and paint, Shervy decided to focus on commercial fishing and left his clients to Bueter.

Get Bent Rods was born.

Now, after 14 years, Bueter builds and designs rods for almost all of the Destin Fishing Fleet and for Tyler McLaughlin, the captain of the Pinwheel on the National Geographic Channel TV show “Wicked Tuna.”

“The first fish I saw them catch on a Get Bent rod paid $28 per pound which is really, really high,” Bueter said. “It’s been one of my goals, to get my rods on that show, so it was really cool to see that.”

Every Get Bent rod is made to order. Bueter said he likes to take his time and make it perfect so it takes about two to four weeks to build a rod. Using his hands, he weaves thread onto the rods to create designs like stars and crosses. He also paints the rod any color a customer desires and can create a marbling effect, giving every customer their own unique rod.

Bueter said he’s noticed that boats using his rods usually take first or second place in the Destin Fishing Rodeo or other local fishing competitions.

“I say they’re blessed because of all the time and effort I put into them,” he said. “It makes them way more special than any other rod out there.”

Most of the custom rods start at about $200 and go up from there depending on design preference and parts, but Bueter said the money doesn’t matter to him.

“With the amount of time he spends on them compared to the money he makes, it’s definitely not about the money for him,” his father said.

“I charter fish during peak season and use that money to help with this, so this is more like a hobby for me,” Christian said.

But that hobby has kept him busy.

“I’m so busy with the custom orders that I haven’t even been able to build my own rods,” he said. "But I love seeing people fish with my rods and catch some good fish."

For more information about Get Bent Rods, visit the Facebook or Instagram page.