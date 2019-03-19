INLET BEACH — A 26-year-old man reportedly abandoned his vehicle in the road and began walking into Walton County while naked, lawmen said.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the man left his car on Highway 98 in Bay County in front of the Publix in Carillon Beach and began walking west into Walton County. A deputy was flagged down near the Donut Hole in Inlet Beach.

"Yes, WCSO is aware of the naked male walking on US 98 near Inlet Beach," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The man was taken into custody at around 11:47 a.m. near Orange Street and transported to a hospital in Bay County. The Sheriff's Office said he appeared to be on drugs.

Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff's Office assisted.