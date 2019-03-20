With spring break in full swing and the summer season fast approaching, an online boat rental service is hoping to alleviate the stress of finding and comparing boat and watercraft rentals.

GetMyBoat is a website (GetMyBoat.com) that lists hundreds of boat and watercraft rentals in select destinations. The self-proclaimed “Airbnb of boats” enables renters to browse boats and water-related experiences based on location, boat type, features, amenities and cost.

“Pretty much anything that can be booked on the water, we either offer it or are seeking owners who do offer it and they can list it on our platform,” said Valerie Streif, the social media coordinator for GetMyBoat.

There are 53 listings in Destin, with everything from charter fishing trips, paddleboards, personal watercraft, pontoon boats and private yachts. Renters can compare prices and experiences, write reviews and interact with boat owners through the site’s messaging feature.

“We have some incredible boat owners offering rentals and excursions in Destin, available for a range of budgets and interests,” Streif said.

Streif said they hope locals will also take advantage of their services to find an affordable option when they feel like spending time on the water.

Prices range from $25 per person to $450 per hour, depending on the type of boat and water activity.

Boat owners are able to list their vessel and/or services on the GetMyBoat platform and set their own rates. Streif said GMB doesn’t charge owners for their listing, but the website collects a 7 percent fee for every booking.

“If you do own a boat and you want to offset your ownership costs, you can rent it out when you aren’t using it and someone else pays to use it for a weekend or just one day,” Streif said.

Founded in San Francisco in 2013, GetMyBoat is the world’s largest marketplace for boat rentals and water experiences with 108,000 boats in 184 countries, according to its website.

Although the GetMyBoat service is relatively new to the Destin area, Streif said the company wants to expand their services and grow in the area over the next year.

“We’re aiming to make it easier for Destin residents to make money off their boats/watersports equipment when they aren’t using it and make it easier for visitors to Destin to get out and enjoy the water with ease.”