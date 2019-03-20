Bay Breeze Patio is celebrating its 15th year serving the Emerald Coast with an Anniversary Event and Grilling Expo, March 29-30. The celebration of outdoor living will feature grill demonstrations and samples, outdoor living experts from premium furniture brands, fireplace and fire pit demonstrations, and more.

“Our anniversary event has become a wonderful tradition celebrating outdoor living and thanking everyone for their support and patronage over the years,” said co-owner Susan Kiley. “We’re constantly seeking ways to keep the weekend fun, and this year we’ve added a pizza throwdown. The grill pros will go head to head to with Alpha Ovens pizza oven team to earn judges votes and win the award for the best pizza.”

The Anniversary Event and Grilling Expo will represent all that goes into creating the most entertaining and enjoyable outdoor space. On both Friday and Saturday, master grillers will be holding grilling demonstrations on AOG, Big Green Egg, DELTA Heat, Green Mountain Pellet Grill, Twin Eagles, Broilmaster, Memphis Pellet Grills, and Fire Magic. The pizza oven line, Alfa Ovens, inspired this year’s pizza throwdown. Grill masters with each grill line will compete with pizza oven chefs, demonstrating the joys of grilling pizza.

In addition, outdoor living experts and furniture specialists with Brown Jordan, Jensen Leisure IPE, Outdoor by Design, Polywood, Skyline Design, Seaside Casual, Tropitone, Telescope, and Winston will be on hand to answer questions and provide expert advice and recommendations. There will be special sale pricing on Bay Breeze Patio’s most popular brands.

Fireplaces and fire pits continue to emerge as popular backyard additions, and the event will feature fireplace, gas log and fire pit experts and demos from Firetainment, Tropitone, American Fyre Designs, Empire Comfort and Real Fyre. From cooking s’mores to keeping away bugs to providing warmth, fire pits and fireplaces are attractive and functional.

The anniversary event will take place rain or shine at Bay Breeze Patio in Miramar Beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 29-30. Bay Breeze Patio is located at 32 Forest Shore Drive in Miramar Beach, one mile west of Silver Sands Premium Outlets. For more information call 850-269-4666 or visit BayBreezePatio.com.