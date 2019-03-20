Hop on over to the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center for the Easter Egg Hunt from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6. Age-divided egg hunts will begin at 10 a.m.

Hundreds of eggs filled with goodies will be scattered on the lawn and throughout the Biophilia trails. Meet the Easter Bunny, play games in the Egg Olympics, decorate eggs, hang out with some springtime farm animals, and explore the Center. Hot dog lunch and other snacks will be available for purchase.

Cost is $10 per child. Pre-registration is required because of limited availability in each age group at https://www.eowilsoncenter.org/copy-of-events.

There is free admission for adults with participating child. Make sure to bring your own egg cartons for hunting.