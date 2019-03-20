NICEVILLE — The Doolittle Institute will host TED speaker, inventor and entrepreneur Rodney Mullen for a free talk at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

A Florida native, Mullen, is widely considered one of the most influential skateboarders in the world. Touching on how to unlock creativity through collaboration, Mullen will identify the similarities in skateboarding, software and physical system innovation. He has given several TED talks (TED.com), which are a nonprofit speaker series that highlights innovation in technology, entertainment and design, as well as other topics.

Dubbed the Godfather of Modern Street Skating, Mullen invented most of the tricks done in the modern era of the sport.

Mullen defended his world title 35 times starting at the age of 14. His championship reign lasted more than a decade, the most successful competitive run in the sport’s history.

He studied mathematics and engineering at the University of Florida and will share his insights on technology, innovation and ingenuity with Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition researcher David Fries.

After his discussion, Mullen will sign autographs, take photos with fans and raffle off one of his skateboard decks.

Registered attendees may purchase raffle tickets for $2 each or $5 for three tickets. All raffle proceeds benefit the Doolittle Institute’s STEM outreach efforts in Hurricane Michael-affected schools of Bay County.

The event is free and open to the public at 1140 John Sims Parkway E. To attend, register online at doolittleinstitute.org/events.