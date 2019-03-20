Musical Echoes Flute Festival returns to the Fort Walton Beach Landing, 139 Brooks St., on Friday, April 26, through Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The festival ends at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrate Native American culture, art, and music. Admission is free. This is a nonalcoholic event for the entire family.

Experience the unique sounds of the Native American flute as it is brought to life by talented musicians. The festival features solo performers and full bands with live music from the stage during the entire festival. Dancers offer colorful, rhythmic traditional dances and share the meaning of each dance. Flute makers sell their handcrafted flutes and offer tips and guidance on how to play. Visit art and craft vendors as they share their custom jewelry, baskets, leather work, and more. Traditional Indian fry bread and other festival food add to the fun. Visit the silent auction and raffles at the main tent. Purchase the annual festival T-shirt featuring the Great Blue Heron, this year’s totem.

Internationally acclaimed Native American musicians and dancers are part of the festival line up including Wind Dancer Uncivilized, an American Indian Dance and Cultural Experience, Injunuity with full band, and award winning Shelley Morning Song, to name a few. A special performance by Kevin Locke will be another highlight. See the full lineup at www.facebook.com/MusicalEchoes. A Torchlight Ceremony takes place Saturday at 6 p.m. featuring the Thunderbird Honor Guard and Poarch Creek Indian Traditional Dancers. Visit www.musicalechoes.org for the complete schedule. Explore the festival grounds and meet the many vendors, musicians, and friends. Live music continues during the entire festival.

Musical Echoes is co-presented by Musical Echoes Flute Festival Inc., The Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Fort Walton Beach with special thanks to Ocean City Bingo and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians for their sponsorship. For more information, call 850-685-4428 or email Tisha at tmaraj@gmail.com.