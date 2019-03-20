SANTA ROSA BEACH — A local brewery plans to unveil a new beer and an additional location.

Officials at Grayton Beer Company, a brewery known for its Beach Blond Ale (which they work in partnership with 30A Company to produce), have big plans for the future.

What started off in 2014 as a work in progress has blossomed into a company of more than 70 people, founder and owner Jamey Price said.

In a little more than five years, Price said they've brewed over 30 types of beers. The brand is now sold in more than 5,000 locations across the Southeast, he added.

The next batch, 30A IPA, is expected to launch on draft within a week, with cans following in April, said Chelsea Blaich, spokeswoman for the brand.

Blaich added it was a continuation of Grayton Beer's partnership with 30A Company.

"The IPA has a tremendous amount of legs," Price said. Although IPAs typically have higher alcohol content levels, 30A IPA is "a low-alcohol-content beer that has great balance with a little bit of bitterness, and it has a big floral nose."

Before any new batch is distributed, head brewer Tyler White said it's tested about 200 times. One of the main challenges craft breweries face is creating a product with a lengthy shelf life, he added.

White credited their consistency to a full-time staff working in their laboratories, something he said is unique for a brewery their size.

"We've fought so hard to make perfect beer," White said. "Anybody could walk through this door ... and we'd be proud to put our beer in their hands."

Although Price compared his company's beginning to "a half-court hook shot," he and White said their early mistakes paved the way for their success.

Apart from their work at Grayton Beer Company and Grayton Beer Brewpub, Price said they also regularly donate time, money and beer to local charities.

A few organizations on their radar include Alaqua Animal Refuge, the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County and the Children's Volunteer Health Network, Price said.

"What we have now is something that we feel extremely comfortable with, which is a phenomenal team that makes phenomenal beer," Price said, adding a new brewpub is planned to open before the end of 2020.