The Passover season is fast approaching. In this the sixth year of the Emerald Coast Regional Seder, something new and exciting will happen, as the Passover celebration will be under the covering of the Mishkan (tent/tabernacle) of New Life Church.

Paul Wilbur will lead worship at this celebration of the first of God’s most powerful feasts. The Passover Worship Celebration will be from 6-9 p.m. April 25 at New Life Church, 178 N. Geronimo Street in Miramar Beach. The “tent meeting” begins with a time of food and fellowship.

“Come into His courts” with fellowship and praise, and then Wilbur will lead attendees through the Word and worship, into the Throne Room of God’s presence.

Tickets may be purchased at http://PaulWilburLive.eventbrite.com.

Singer/songwriter Paul Wilbur has been leading worship and ministering for more than four decades in over 75 nations. Millions have bought his albums and learned how to connect to God and enjoy His presence over the years. He received a Dove Award for best live praise and worship album of the year, ministered in thousands of stadiums and churches, and has sung on hundreds of television shows.