The Sacred Heart Foundation is rolling out the green carpet for the inaugural Emerald Ball on Saturday, May 18, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. The black-tie gala, presented by St. Joe Community Foundation and Howard Group, will benefit the expansion of the Comprehensive Spine Program at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast.

“Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast is growing, and we are excited to invite the community to come celebrate with us,” said Janet Piepel, major gifts and planned giving director of Sacred Heart Foundation. “We have a full evening planned with specialty cocktails, shimmering emerald jewels, a VIP extraordinaire experience, sparkling champagne, and of course, dinner and dancing.”

Proceeds raised will be used to purchase state-of-the-art, robotic surgical equipment for a new fifth operating room dedicated to the robotic spine program. The Spine Center surgeons perform more than 75 surgical cases each month. Board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Kornelius Poelstra, MD, founded the Spine Center of Excellence at Sacred Heart and is one of the world's most experienced experts in robotic -assisted spinal surgery. Dr. Poelstra has led the way in robotic spine surgery research as a world-wide key contributor to the revolution and advancement of the field.

The addition of a fifth operating room will enable Sacred Heart to accommodate a fourth orthopedic spine surgeon, and continue to provide world-class, high quality spine care for even more patients in our community.

“I’m proud to say that our community hospital has one of the premier spine programs in the nation,” Roger Hall, president of Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, said. “We currently have four operating rooms that are at capacity, night and day, six days a week. I’m thankful for the generous donors who support our continued growth.”

Guests are encouraged to wear shades of emerald for an elegant evening of dinner and dancing. Entertainment will include live music by Bay Bridge Band, a live painting by South Walton Artist of the Year, Jenna Varney, and a wine and bourbon pull. Individual tickets will be available for $150 each. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $250. VIP guests will receive priority seating, a commemorative champagne flute and an invitation to the Champagne Reception preceding the ball. The Champagne Reception will begin at 6 p.m. and doors will open for general admission at 6:30 p.m.

A highlight of the evening will be the opportunity to enter to win a $5,000 shopping spree at McCaskill & Company. Tickets for this exclusive, jewelry drawing will be available to purchase for $100 each and will be limited to 150 entries. The winner need not be present to win.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sacredheartemeraldball.com.