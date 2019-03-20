I was standing at the beach a few days ago, watching a magnificent sunset, and I could almost see God’s hand with a paintbrush in it reaching down from the heavens creating this artwork. I watched as the sun slowly lowered into the Gulf of Mexico and was mesmerized by the profusion of colors. The glow after the sun emptied into the ocean left me with my mouth wide open, but saying nothing. Then I looked to my right and saw my beautiful wife staring at the same sun. It felt as if this sunset was a gift from our God to us personally.

I have begun looking around every day for unexpected beauty. I was eating at Nick’s Seafood in Freeport, or as we lovingly call it, “Nick’s in The Sticks,” a few weeks ago and I looked out the window and there it was again. That sun! This time, it didn’t even look real. It looked like a painting by Monet. God had placed the sun over the Bay, with trees blended in, and the colors melted together again, but in a new fashion, almost like God was really showing off His art skills. Yet again, He impressed me beyond my wildest imagination.

This weekend, I spoke to a Methodist Church in Savannah, Tenn., and as I looked out across the congregation, I saw an elderly lady, who looked like she could have possibly been stricken with a disease causing her to walk bent forward to a point that she had difficulty seeing where she was going. She walked fast, all around that church, taking handouts to folks, and could spin on a pin, to head another direction, to help a child who had just fallen.

Look around. Look at the beauty in the sky. Look at the beauty in your wife. Look at the beauty in the elderly lady doing God’s work with passion. Look at the vividly-colored flower growing where you’d never expect a flower to grow. Look. It’s there. It’s all around you.

Take the time.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.