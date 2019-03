For the first time in program history, the University of Alabama rowing team finds itself in the top-20 of the US Rowing/CRCA rankings, coming in at No. 18 in the week-one poll.

No. 4 Texas, No. 18 Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee are the only Big 12 teams to either be ranked or receive votes in this week’s poll. Alabama competes in the Big 12 in rowing because the Southeastern Conference does not sponsor that sport.