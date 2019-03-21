Thursday

Mar 21, 2019 at 12:32 AM Mar 21, 2019 at 12:32 AM


ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Class 7A

1. Fairhope (20-1)

2. Spain Park (22-2)

3. Bob Jones (20-1)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (14-3)

5. Central-Phenix City (17-6)

6. Sparkman (11-3)

7. Vestavia Hills (12-8)

8. Thompson (16-1)

9. Hoover (13-6)

10. Prattville (16-9-1)

Others nominated: Auburn (9-8), Austin (4-5), Baker (12-6), Huntsville (10-2), James Clemens (9-6-1), Oak Mountain (5-6), Tuscaloosa County (9-3).

 

Class 6A

1. Northview (15-4)

2. Buckhorn (10-1)

3. Hartselle (12-4)

4. Gardendale (16-2-1)

5. Saraland (15-3)

6. Hazel Green (9-3)

7. Daphne (9-7)

8. Chelsea (12-6)

9. Athens (9-4)

10. Spanish Fort (10-5)

Others nominated: Albertville (10-4), Baldwin County (12-12), Brookwood (9-5), Eufaula (10-7), Helena (6-7), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-8), Oxford (11-7), Pelham (15-7), Pell City (13-5).

 

Class 5A

1. Hayden (13-1)

2. Springville (9-5)

3. Alexandria (4-2)

4. Mortimer Jordan (11-4)

5. Tallassee (20-3)

6. Rehobeth (11-5)

7. Ardmore (3-2)

8. Satsuma (20-3)

9. Moody (11-13)

10. Southside-Gadsden (13-7)

Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (14-10), Corner (9-4), Faith Academy (7-4), Lawrence County (10-10), Madison County (5-8), East Limestone (6-3), Russellville (8-6), Scottsboro (7-7).

 

Class 4A

1. White Plains (15-3)

2. Alabama Christian (13-6)

3. Holtville (14-4)

4. American Christian (13-4)

5. LAMP (15-2)

6. Wilson (14-2)

7. North Jackson (5-1-1)

8. Lincoln (17-9-1)

9. Leeds (9-3-1)

10. Madison Academy (8-2)

Others nominated: Andalusia (11-4), Central-Florence (7-3), Cherokee County (5-2), Danville (4-5), Good Hope (13-3), Northside (4-6), Rogers (9-4).

 

Class 3A

1. Prattville Christian (17-2)

2. Pisgah (8-2)

3. Plainview (6-2)

4. J.B. Pennington (8-0)

5. Pleasant Valley (11-4)

6. Winfield (12-3-1)

7. Geneva (13-10)

8. Carbon Hill (9-6-1)

9. Oakman (7-5)

10. Providence Christian (10-5)

Others nominated: Colbert Heights (6-2), Lauderdale County (5-5), Lexington (6-2), Locust Fork (11-5), Mobile Christian (7-12), Piedmont (8-5), St. James (16-4), Wicksburg (15-5).

 

Class 2A

1. G.W. Long (11-0)

2. Sumiton Christian (8-7-1)

3. Hatton (9-7)

4. Leroy (10-2)

5. Sand Rock (6-0)

6. Red Bay (12-3)

7. Collinsville (5-2-1)

8. Horseshoe Bend (5-7)

9. Ider (5-5)

10. West End (5-2-1) 

Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (3-5), Fyffe (2-3), Vincent (11-3), Reeltown (5-12), Section (2-3), Woodland (9-11).

 

Class 1A

1. Brantley (10-4)

2. Mars Hill Bible (13-5)

3. Appalachian (6-2)

4. Falkville (10-2)

5. South Lamar (4-2)

6. Kinston (13-7)

7. Spring Garden (2-2)

8. Belgreen (7-3)

9. Waterloo (7-5)

10. Berry (5-5)

Others nominated: Marion County (4-5-1), Meek (6-8-1), Millry (7-4), Skyline (3-6), Sweet Water (5-6).

 

AISA

1. Autauga Academy (21-9)

2. Macon-East (24-9)

3. Glenwood (20-6-1)

4. Edgewood (23-8)

5. Marengo Academy (14-6)

6. Pickens Academy (11-4)

7. Clarke Prep (10-4-1)

8. South Choctaw (5-2)

9. Bessemer Academy (20-11)

10. Pike Liberal Arts (14-9)

Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (10-5), Cornerstone Christian (10-1), Lowndes Academy (12-4), Tuscaloosa Academy (4-4).

---

BASEBALL

Class 7A

1. Bob Jones (18-4)

2. Smiths Station (14-2)

3. Auburn (13-4)

4. Oak Mountain (15-2)

5. McGill-Toolen (10-4-1)

6. Hoover (12-5)

7. Vestavia Hills (12-5)

8. Spain Park (13-5)

9. Huntsville (12-2)

10. Mountain Brook (14-6)

Others nominated: Prattville (14-5), Austin (13-4), Hewitt-Trussville (14-4), James Clemens (11-5), Mary Montgomery (7-3), Central-Phenix City (12-4), Fairhope (11-8), Florence (8-8), Thompson (11-9).

 

Class 6A

1. Russell County (19-1)

2. Hazel Green (8-7)

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-3)

4. Faith Academy (9-3)

5. Oxford (11-3)

6. Cullman (7-6)

7. Spanish Fort (10-7)

8. Athens (10-5)

9. Saraland (10-6)

10. Chelsea (9-6)

Others nominated: Wetumpka (12-4), Muscle Shoals (8-4), Buckhorn (8-7), Hartselle (8-9), Decatur (8-5), Gulf Shores (11-5), Hueytown (9-4), Daphne (9-6), Homewood (10-6), Albertville (10-7), Gardendale (8-4), Pelham (8-7), Benjamin Russell (13-6).

 

Class 5A

1. St. Paul’s (15-2)

2. Etowah (13-3)

3. Charles Henderson (15-3)

4. Jackson (10-2)

5. Jasper (13-4)

6. Shelby County (11-5)

7. Corner (10-5)

8. Satsuma (9-4)

9. Alexandria (9-5)

10. Chilton County (10-4)

Others nominated: Ardmore (5-3), Carroll (10-5), East Limestone (6-6), Mortimer Jordan (8-8), Scottsboro (7-5), UMS-Wright (9-7), West Point (8-7).

 

Class 4A

1. Hokes Bluff (7-2)

2. Trinity (10-4)

3. North Jackson (10-4)

4. West Morgan (11-1)

5. Mobile Christian (7-7-1)

6. LAMP (10-4)

7. Oak Grove (9-4)

8. Montevallo (12-2)

9. Alabama Christian (11-5)

10. Elmore County (10-2)

Others nominated: Andalusia (10-7), Brooks (5-3), Fairview (7-4), Haleyville (7-4), Headland (8-4).

 

Class 3A

1. Providence Christian (11-4)

2. St. James (9-5)

3. Gordo (9-2)

4. Winfield (13-5)

5. Piedmont (11-4)

6. Bayside Academy (9-6)

7. Houston Academy (13-4)

8. T.R. Miller (10-2)

9. Phil Campbell (10-4)

10. Geneva (11-5)

Others nominated: Beulah (9-4), Hale County (6-2), Hanceville (7-2), Lexington (4-3), Oakman (9-6), Plainview (5-4), Pleasant Valley (8-5).

 

Class 2A

1. G.W. Long (13-1)

2. Fayetteville (10-4)

3. Fyffe (11-1)

4. Thorsby (10-3-1)

5. Highland Home (10-2)

6. Leroy (9-5)

7. Ariton (13-6)

8. Westbrook Christian (7-4)

9. Decatur Heritage (5-4)

10. Southeastern (7-2)

Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (6-1), Goshen (9-3), New Brockton (9-3).

 

Class 1A

1. Millry (11-4)

2. Athens Bible (10-2)

3. Brantley (9-5)

4. Sweet Water (7-4)

5. Mars Hill (8-4)

6. Winterboro (10-3)

7. Covenant Christian (9-0)

8. Spring Garden (7-2)

9. Red Level (7-3)

10. Victory Christian (11-2)

Others nominated: Donoho (5-1), Gaylesville (6-6), Holy Spirit (6-2).

 

AISA

1. Morgan Academy (10-0)

2. Macon-East (18-4)

3. Autauga Academy (18-8)

4. Bessemer Academy (18-6)

5. Lee-Scott Academy (10-5)

6. Lakeside Academy (13-2)

7. Pike Liberal Arts (14-5)

8. Glenwood (6-4)

9. Hooper Academy (14-7)

10. Jackson Academy (9-3)

Others nominated: Coosa Valley Academy (12-7), Escambia Academy (9-2), Monroe Academy (5-2), Patrician (8-4).