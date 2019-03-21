All area codes are 850 unless noted

Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail.

Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. March 25

Park & Recreation Committee, 4 p.m. March 26

Summer Swim Lessons

Registration for summer swim lessons has opened at the Bernie Lefebvre Aquatic Center in Fort Walton Beach and the Destin Aquatic Center in Destin. Lessons are available for students of all skill levels and ages at a variety of times. For more information, call the Bernie at 863-7946 or the Destin pool at 837-7946. Registration must be done in person. Lessons fill up quickly so sign up early.

AARP Tax Assistance

AARP volunteers will provide free individual federal tax assistance at the Destin Library on Thursdays through the end of March. Assistance is by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 837-8572 to make an appointment.

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society

Join Ron Houser, Bay County Audubon, in a bird walk through Conservation Park March 23. Meet at the Walton County Library at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 331 at 7 a.m. Bring a sack lunch and wear closed toe shoes and long pants. Call 774-9733.

• March 29-31: Members Retreat at the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge. Meet at the Shell Island Fish Camp, Cabin 9, at 5 p.m. on the 29 to get a briefing on the planned birding expeditions for the 30 and 31. Call 210-343-9082.

• April 4: Shannon Hobson and Malcolm Swan will show photos and video clips of island scenery, eco-lodges, nesting Tropicbirds, flocks of Scarlet Ibis, Oilbirds in their cave, Motmot, Jacamar, Tufted coquette, Boas, Nectar-sipping bats, and other marvelous creatures at 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest Florida State College Niceville campus in room 308/309 of the Student Services Building 400.. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 907-321-3701 for more information.

• April 5: Estuary Festival at Fred Gannon Rocky Bayou Park. Join Audubon naturalists and others will teach children how to identify birds at 9 a.m. April 6. Meet in the park south of Rocky Bayou off Rt 20. Bring a lawn chair and sack lunch. Call 850-678-6665 or 850-729-4915 for additional information.

• April 13: Birdwalk at Ft. Pickens Gulf Island National Seashore as experienced birder Lenny Fenimore leads exploration of the Fort and surrounding hotspots for returning early migrants. Call 863-2039 for additional information. Meet under the Fort Walton Beach Uptown Station Shopping Center sign at 7 a.m. or the Langdon Battery in Gulf Islands National Seashore at 7:30 a.m. Wear long pants and long sleeved shirts and closed toe shoes.

• April 20: Bird Banding at Ft. Morgan Alabama. Observe a dedicated group of bird banders mist netting and banding Spring migrants along this barrier Island. Explore the fort and join Lenny Fenimore in a birding expedition of the grounds. Meet under the sign at Uptown Station Shopping Center in Fort Walton Beach at 7 a.m. or the Butterfly House in Navarre at 7:30 a.m. Bring a sack lunch, water and a lawn chair. For additional information contact Lenny at 850-863-2039.

• April 27: Bird walk at Veterans Park on Okaloosa Island with Malcolm Swan and other interested birders in a walk through the Heron rookery and also see spring migrants and raptors. Meet at the NE corner of the Emerald Coast Convention Center parking lot at 7:30 a.m. For additional information, call 210-343-9082.

Genealogical Society

The March 23 speaker at the Okaloosa County Genealogical Society will be Thomas Sajwaj. The topic of his presentation will be “What Are You Going To Do With All Your Stuff.” The Society meets at 10:30 in the Fort Walton Beach Library. Public is always welcome. Call 243-0352.

Embroiderers' Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will have a program meeting from 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 24 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Destin Library Workshops/Presentations

The Destin Library schedule of workshops and presentations will be offered through March. Individual workshops (Tuesday 2 p.m.) or presentations (Monday 10 a.m.) will be held in the David Neal Computer Lab or other locations within the library. Workshops are “hands-on” experiences. Presentations are “informational” only; however, hands-on opportunities to practice skills learned will be available after each session.

Offerings are open to individuals having a valid library card membership in the Okaloosa County Library Cooperative and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call the Library at 837-8572 to register for workshops and presentations. The Web Literacy presentations are a series, and it is recommended that participants register for all of the sessions. Next presentation is Design on the Web March 25. Next workshop is Introduction to the World of Google March 26.

ECPRO

The Emerald Coast Public Relations Organization (ECPRO) Lunch and Learn program will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26 at AJ’s on the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. Lunch is $15/members, $25/non-members and $10/students. Cost is $10 for program only. Call 974-3662, info@emeraldcoastpr.org, or visit the ECPRO website, www.ecpro.org for information.

Sacred Heart Orthopedic Seminar

A free educational lunch and learn seminar, "Arthritis and the Anterior Hip Replacement," will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 27 in Sacred Heart Hospital’s Suite 3 Education Building, 7800 U.S. Hwy. 98 West in Miramar Beach. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required at healthcare.ascension.org/Events or call 278-3600.

Lunch & Learn

Foundations Medical Center, 4467 Commons Drive W, in Destin will host a free Lunch and Learn at noon March 28 on weight loss. Dr. Chavers will do a 30-minute presentation with a Q & A session following. Lunch will be provided by Everkrisp and attendees will have the chance to enter to win door prizes. This event is free to attend, but space is limited. RSVP at stacy@foundationsmedicalcenter.com by March 27.

MUG

The Mac Users Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 1 in the NWFSC Student Services Center, Rooms 308/9. “Finder – Navigating the folders and files on your Mac and online” will be presented by Eddie Branch. For more information, visit FWBMug.com, call 240-3146 or email edbranch105@gmail.com

McCaskill & Company: In celebration of their 25th Anniversary, McCaskill & Company, estate-buying company National Rarities will be at McCaskill to buy such gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectibles and rarities from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 1-3 in the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W. Each event is free. Call 650–2262

• April 12-13: Lauren K Trunk Show

Lauren K’s “bohemian chic” designs feature an abundance of color rich in character, including tourmalines, labradorites, opals, emeralds and opaque diamonds, among other striking gems. Her designs are described as feminine with an edge and innovative, yet on trend.

• May 10-11: Erica Courtney Personal Appearance and Trunk Show

The community is invited to meet jewelry designer Erica Courtney and hear about her stories of travel to exotic corners of the world, mining for gemstones and the vast array of garnets that she features. Her jewels are showcased in one-of-a-kind settings aptly described as Drop Dead Gorgeous.

• June 15: Konstantino Trunk Show

Designed and made in Greece, each sterling and 18K gold piece is inspired by the art, architecture, mythology and people of Greece fused through the creative genius of Konstantino Sioulas.

• June 26- July 6: Marco Bicego Italian Takeover

Handcrafted by skilled artisans in Italy, each piece of Marco Bicego jewelry combines old world tradition with contemporary design. This designer is known for his unique “guitar string” coils, dynamic use of colored gemstones and hand-engraving. The seven-day trunk show will feature the best of the best from Bicego’s collections centered around beautiful Italian gold.

• Aug. 24: Diamond Expo

The community is invited to McCaskill & Company for the exclusive opportunity to buy a diamond straight from the diamond cutter with more than two million dollars worth of certified diamonds to choose from.

• Sept. 10-12: The Great Estate Buying Show

Estate-buying company National Rarities will be at McCaskill for guests who are ready to sell valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for any of the above valuable items.

• Nov. 8-9: The Erica Courtney Adventure

Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones.

Tea Fore Her Fundraiser

Local non-profit, Fore Her, will host it’s Fifth Annual Tea Fore Her fundraiser from 1-3 p.m. April 6 at the Vue on 30a. Attendees will enjoy a light lunch and complimentary glass of champagne. Guests are encouraged to dress the part with festive hats to compete for the best hat award. Tickets are $50 each or $45 for breast cancer survivors. Fore Her works to provide financial support to women diagnosed with breast cancer in Northwest Florida. To purchase tickets, go to www.foreher.org/tea-fore-her.html or email info@thehivecreativeconsulting.com.

Parkinson’s Caregiver Support Group

Caregivers of persons suffering with Parkinson’s disease are invited to attend the Parkinson’s caregiver support group meeting hosted by Somerby Senior Living and Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast from 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 9 at Somerby Senior Living, 164 West Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach. The group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 660-6037 or 278-3770.

MPACT 100 Membership Recruitment

The mission of IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida, Inc. is to financially support nonprofit organizations in Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Created in 2012, IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida has awarded $2.2 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations including five $102,800 grants in 2018. Next membership event will be from 5:30-7 p.m. March 28 at 3rd Planet Brewing in Niceville.

Destin, Tuesday, April 9, 5:30-7 p.m. at Dewey Destins on the Harbor

Destin, Tuesday, April 16, 5:30-7 p.m. at Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Seagrove Beach, Tuesday, April 30, 5:30-7 p.m. at Surfing Deer

For additional events and information, visit www.impactnwf.org and select 2019 Membership Events. Events are also posted on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ImpactNWF/

Camp Timpoochee Reunion

4-H Camp Timpoochee on Choctawhatchee Bay in Niceville will celebrate its 92nd anniversary this year, making it the oldest continually running summer camp in Florida. All alumni are invited to participate in a variety of activities designed to take them back to their time at camp, such as cabin tours, arts and crafts, camp games, a photo wall and visit the camp’s marine science lab from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 30. At least 100 alumni are expected. To register, sign up at timpoochee4h@ifas.ufl.edu or call 897-2224.

McCaskill & Company

In celebration of their 25th Anniversary, McCaskill & Company announces their upcoming events including exclusive designers and special events in the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W. Each event is free to the public and will be from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Call 650–2262

• April 1-3: The Great Estate Buying Event

Estate-buying company National Rarities will be at McCaskill for guests who are ready to sell valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for any of the above valuable items.

• April 12-13: Lauren K Trunk Show

Lauren K’s “bohemian chic” designs feature an abundance of color rich in character, including tourmalines, labradorites, opals, emeralds and opaque diamonds, among other striking gems. Her designs are described as feminine with an edge and innovative, yet on trend.

• May 10-11: Erica Courtney Personal Appearance and Trunk Show

The community is invited to meet jewelry designer Erica Courtney and hear about her stories of travel to exotic corners of the world, mining for gemstones and the vast array of garnets that she features. Her jewels are showcased in one-of-a-kind settings aptly described as Drop Dead Gorgeous.

• June 15: Konstantino Trunk Show

Designed and made in Greece, each sterling and 18K gold piece is inspired by the art, architecture, mythology and people of Greece fused through the creative genius of Konstantino Sioulas.

• June 26- July 6: Marco Bicego Italian Takeover

Handcrafted by skilled artisans in Italy, each piece of Marco Bicego jewelry combines old world tradition with contemporary design. This designer is known for his unique “guitar string” coils, dynamic use of colored gemstones and hand-engraving. The seven-day trunk show will feature the best of the best from Bicego’s collections centered around beautiful Italian gold.

• Aug. 24: Diamond Expo

The community is invited to McCaskill & Company for the exclusive opportunity to buy a diamond straight from the diamond cutter with more than two million dollar’s worth of certified diamonds to choose from.

• Sept. 10-12: The Great Estate Buying Show

Estate-buying company National Rarities will be at McCaskill for guests who are ready to sell valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for any of the above valuable items.

• Nov. 8-9: The Erica Courtney Adventure

Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones.

Ride to Fight Suicide

Bikers will be riding in the Emerald Coast Right to Fight Suicide hosted by the Florida Panhandle Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention with the ride going kick stands up at 10:30 a.m. April 13. The ride will begin at Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson and go throughout the Fort Walton Beach and Niceville area with stops at Hurricane Grill & Wings in Niceville, AJ's On The Bayou, KC's Sandbar and Grille, and ends at Infidels Clubhouse in Fort Walton. In-person registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $20/driver and $10/passenger. To register visit AFSP.donordrive.com/event/ECRide

A True Story of a Vietnamese Refugee Girl

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will host speaker Jade Balden at the Destin Library at 2 p.m. April 9. Balden will speak about her life and her book "Pink Jade: A True Story of a Vietnamese Refugee Girl." She will share her family’s harrowing escape by boat and their narrow escape from death to find peace and love after dodging the horrors of war-torn Vietnam. This event is free and open to the public.

Topsail Talks, educational series

Learn about the “Green Sea Turtle Migration” by the 30A Sea Life Discovery Center at a Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and Florida Public Archaeology Network presentation from 10-11 a.m. April 19 at the park in Santa Rosa Beach. This program is free with regular park admission.

• May 17: “Birds and Hurricanes” by Audubon Florida

• June 21: “Geology of the Florida Panhandle” by Dr. Jon Bryan

Grant workshop for nonprofits

IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida, which provides $100,000 grants to nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations in Okaloosa and Walton counties, is holding its annual grant workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 23 in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Lutheran Church, 4325 Commons Drive West in Destin, to assist groups who want to apply for grants from the organization. Advance registration encouraged to ensure a reserved spot. Limit two people per nonprofit. The final day to register is April 16. The registration form is available at www.impactnwf.org.

Genealogical Society

The Genealogical Society of Okaloosa County presents Day of DNA, presentations on the use of DNA for genealogy, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 27 at Robert L. Sikes Public Library, 1445 Commerce Dr. in Crestview. Registration required at GSOCGSIG@gmail.com.

Fitness on the Lawn

The Market Shops, at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, will host free, weekly fitness classes on the lawn May 3-July 29 with Pure Narre at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Orange Theory Fitness at 9 a.m. Fridays.

Biophilia Benefit Golf Classic

​Biophilia’s first golf tournament will be held May 5 at Kelly Plantation Golf Course in Destin, beginning with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Players will play a round of golf, have heavy hors d'oeuvres, participate in a live auction, and interact with some live animals. To register or learn more, visit eowilsoncenter.org.

Seniors of Destin

The Seniors of Destin meet the fourth Friday of the month for a covered dish and to celebrate all birthdays for the month. The program is sponsored by the city of Destin and Gentiva Home Health. Each month has a featured guest speaker that pertains to senior living. Call 685-5310.

Code Club

Learn about Android app design using MIT’s Scratch language at The Destin Library’s Code Club for middle schoolers at 4:30 p.m. Fridays. For more information or to sign up call 837-8572 or message Library on Facebook.

Tai Chi Class

The Destin Library will offer one-hour Tai Chi classes with Barbara Rezmer, a certified Tai Chi for Health instructor, on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. The cost is $5/session. Enrollment is limited to 12 participants with registrations (on a first-come first-served basis) accepted by phone or in person. Call 837-8572.

Good Grief luncheons

An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group

The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589

Caregiver Support Group

Covenant Alzheimer’s Care support group for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related illness is held at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Brookdale Fort Walton Beach, 233 Carmel Ave. Call 864-4600.

Kiwanis Club of Destin

The Kiwanis Club of Destin meets at 8 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday in the Coffee Café at the Village Baptist Church, 191 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Visitors welcome.

Destin Rotary

The Destin Rotary meets at 7:15 a.m. every Tuesday at Rutherford’s 465. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/Rotary-Club-of-Destin/241220675890226.

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary meets at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Coast Guard Station Destin on Okaloosa Island. Anyone wishing to become a member is welcome to attend. Prior military duty is not required. Call 865-9130

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams.

30A Farmers’ Market

This community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in Town Center in Rosemary Beach features fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, cheese and more. Market is held on Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market

Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Destin Life Center

Recreation and fitness activities at Destin Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, are from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday visit the Soul Café for lunch. Call ahead for dine in or pick up. For information, call the DLC at 837-2021. Only recreation right now is Pickle Ball. Please call the Connection Desk for the current calendar at 837-2021.

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

‒ Capoeria: Class in the Brazilian martial art that combines the elements of dance, acrobatics and music will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for all ages.

‒ Chair Yoga: Classes from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Fee is $4/class and is open to everyone.

‒ Dance Exercise: Class will be held from 7-8 p.m. every Monday and Thursday for men and women of all ages and incorporates modern dance styles, yoga, and Tai Chi movements. Fee is $3/session non-residents and $2/session residents.

‒ Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

‒ Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

‒ Game Room: Open to children age 10 and older from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

• Line Dancing: Class will be held Thursdays with beginner lessons at 12:30 p.m. Open dance is 1:15-1:45 p.m. Intermediate lessons are at 1:45 p.m. Class us $6.

• Dodgeball: Open Dodgeball will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Feb. 12 for children ages 8 to 14. Fee is $3/non-residents and $2/residents per session. A waiver will be required for your child.

• Pickleball: Play from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays;and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Fee is $3/non-residents and $2/residents. Racquets and balls are available, bring gym shoes.

‒ Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

‒ Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

‒ Senior Knitting: Sessions and lessons for beginners and all skill levels from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive. No registration required.

‒ Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

• Shape and Sculpt: Beginning April 1, a Shape and Sculpt fitness class will be held from 9-10 a.m. Mondays. Classes are $5 per class and are open to all ages and fitness levels.

• Step and Sweat: Beginning April 3, a Step and Sweat Class will be held from 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays. Classes are $5 per class and are open to all ages and fitness levels.

‒ Table Tennis: Play from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Betterment Alliance

The Main Street Betterment Alliance meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the American Legion, 311 Main Street. Call 837-3818.

Destin Business Builders

Destin Business Builders Networking group meets from 7:15-8:45 a.m. every Wednesday at the Destin United Methodist Life Center. Call 651-1300 ext. 13.

Food Buying Club

A small group interested in eating healthy and purchasing smart meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 125 Scottsdale Court in Mary Esther. On the second Tuesday, the group meets at Fountain Square in downtown Fort Walton Beach for the Growing Local film series. Call 863-4040.