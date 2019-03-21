IN CONCERT

GADSDEN

BLACKSTONE PUB: Thursday, Dusty Smith; Friday, The Educators; Saturday, Stephen Hartsfield Band

CHESTNUT STATION: Friday, Highway 77; Saturday, RetroActive

RAINBOW CITY

LITTLE BRIDGE MARINA: Thursday, Ryan Keef; Friday, Robert Lee; Saturday, Brandon Butler

ON STAGE

GADSDEN

RITZ THEATRE: 7:30 p.m Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Theatre of Gadsden presents “To Kill a Mockingbird”; $17 adults, $15 students, seniors and military; https://bit.ly/2XprCBx

WALLACE HALL: 7 p.m. April 5-6 and 12-13 and 2 p.m. April 7 and 14; CharACTers Theatrics and Gadsden State Community College present “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”; $17 adults, $13 students and seniors; wallacehall.org

ON SCREEN

GADSDEN

Premiere Cinemas 16

Thursday's Schedule

“Alita: Battle Angel” (PG-13)

12:30 p.m.

“Captain Marvel” (PG-13)

12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“Captive State” (PG-13)

12:40 p.m., 3:25 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“Escape Room” (PG-13)

9:20 p.m.

“Five Feet Apart” (PG-13)

12: 35 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:25 p.m., 9:20 p.m.

“Greta” (R)

6:40 p.m.

“Happy Death Day 2U” (PG-13)

3:50 p.m.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (PG)

12:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 9 p.m.

“Isn’t it Romantic” (PG-13)

9:30 p.m.

“Run the Race” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” (PG)

1:15 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 6:35 p.m.

“The Upside” (PG-13)

12:30 p.m., 3:25 p.m.

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral” (PG-13)

12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:25 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:20 p.m.

“Us” (R)

7 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

“Wonder Park” (PG)

2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

ON EXHIBIT

GADSDEN

HARDIN CENTER: Beginning April 6, paintings by Rob Mango and Sol Hill

MUSEUM OF ART: Spencer Moody, Ben Cuevas and Michael Lorsung, “Unlikely Confluence, Part 1”; Andy Jordan, “By a Departing Light,” paintings, through Friday; Victoria Nichols, “Doilies”; Caroline Wang, watercolors; Jilll Braddy Boatwright, “The History of Hokes Bluff”; Sarah Hawkins

WALNUT GALLERY: “Psychic Reader: Narratives of the Sea,” Bryce Speed; through March 29

Submit items by noon Mondays for the weekly entertainment calendar. Fax items to 256-549-2105, Attn: That’s the Ticket; or email to gadsdenfeatures@yahoo.com.