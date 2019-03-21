BONIFAY — The Holmes County clerk of court has been charged with defrauding taxpayers, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release.

FDLE agents arrested and charged Kyle Hudson, 38, with organized scheme to defraud, official misconduct and money laundering. He was booked into the Holmes County Jail and is being held on a $7,500 bond.

An annual audit in early January led to the investigation of Hudson. According to FDLE, the audit showed “a significant increase in travel expenses” starting at the latter part of last year. Auditors became concerned some of the expenses could be fraudulent, the release states.

“The investigation shows Hudson submitted travel vouchers for several conferences, Clerk of Court Operations Corporation meetings and canvassing board meetings,” the news release states. “FDLE agents found that Hudson either did not attend the meetings or that the meetings never happened.”

Hudson created fraudulent hotel receipts and meeting agendas, submitting them for reimbursement, according to officials. In all, Hudson defrauded taxpayers of more than $6,000, officials said.

This case will be prosecuted by Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit.