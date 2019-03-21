EGLIN AFB — Eglin Air Force Base fire crews controlled one wildfire on a base range early Thursday morning, and were working a second wildfire in the same general area Thursday afternoon, according to base spokesman Mike Spaits.

The morning blaze was the result of an Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) training mission, Spaits said, and the second blaze likely was the result of a "hot mission" — activities involving the use of live munitions, Spaits explained — conducted Wednesday by Air Force Special Operations Command, headquartered at nearby Hurlburt Field.

The fire that was controlled early Thursday morning consumed 2.5 acres in Test Area A-77, located west of State Road 87 north of Holley in Santa Rosa County. The acreage covered by the second blaze, which began in Test Area A-78, located northeast of Holley, was unknown early Thursday, as efforts to get it under control were continuing.

Smoke from that second wildfire could affect Hurlburt Field and U.S. Highway 98 in the Florosa area, according to an announcement from the Wildland Support Branch at Eglin, whose firefighting personnel were on the scene.

Spaits explained that firefighters use the term "control" rather than "extinguish" in connection with fires like the Thursday blazes because they aren't directly attacked. Because both fires are in areas where unexploded ordnance is located, firefighters employ firebreaks to clear a safe area around the fire of vegetation and any other combustible materials so the fire will be contained.

While Eglin crews were addressing the test range fire, smoke from unrelated fires north of the main section of Eglin Air Force Base were impacting that part of the installation.

The Daily News will update this story as additional information becomes available.