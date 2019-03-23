The Emerald Coast's beautiful beaches can also be dangerous. And when an afternoon of fun in the sun takes a turn for the worse, a lifeguard can be the difference between life and death.

In Destin, the Destin Beach Safety is a specialized rescue service with lifeguards who patrol the 7 miles of Destin beaches. The lifeguards go through rigorous training and are certified in ocean rescue by the United States Lifesaving Association.

Joe D’Agostino, the director of beach safety for the Destin Fire Control District, is constantly looking for ways to improve the safety of beachgoers. One of those ways has been through a lifeguard exchange program with Australia. The program began 12 years ago and has grown from having only four foreign lifeguards to 10.

“I have to hire about 70 people a year and if I was to see on someone’s resume that they were able to travel abroad, live and function in another country without mom and dad, that speaks volumes about what kind of person they are,” he said. “It’s a great life experience."

But every now and then, an Aussie sticks around. Bryce Orchard first participated in the program in 2014. Now, five years later, he continues to work as a lifeguard while also working for the North Bay Fire Control District.

“I just love lifeguarding,” Orchard said. “I’ve done it forever. It’s just a part of me.”

Growing up in Gold Coast, Queensland, Orchard said he’s been in the water since he was 4 years old. He participated in Surf Life Saving, which is Queensland’s peak aquatic rescue authority and one of the largest volunteer-based community service organizations in Australia.

In 2014, Orchard came to work in Destin during Queensland’s winter — which is June through August. He ended up meeting his wife on the beach and alternated working in Destin and Queensland until he got married in 2016 and moved to Florida permanently.

He said lifeguarding in Australia is definitely more challenging, but he enjoys being able to use his skills to help other local lifeguards improve.

“(In Australia) the rip tides can go 300 yards out to sea, so you get really good at spotting rip tides and get a really good feel of what the ocean is going to do,” he said. “We’re really big on prevention over there so that’s also something I like to make sure we’re doing here.”

D’Agostino said he really enjoys having Orchard on his team.

“He certainly helps us stay in the know of what’s going on in Australia,” he said.

Having gone through the process himself, Orchard helps the incoming Australian lifeguards with their work visas and living arrangements once they get here. Some of the workers who come over are personal friends, others heard it through the grapevine, but Orchard said he’s always excited when a new group comes to work in Destin.

“We have such a high level or training and skill in Australia, and as a big group, we can teach other guys who don’t get to see those conditions and use our experience to educate people,” he said.

Plus working on the beautiful beaches of Destin is a nice perk.

“These are honestly some of the most beautiful beaches I’ve ever seen,” he said. “You can’t have a better office than this.”