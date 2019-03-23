By the end of the business day on Friday, the University of Alabama had made no announcement about the status of head men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson.

The Tuscaloosa News, Al.com and other media reported late Thursday that Johnson and the UA Athletics administration had entered “negotiations for a buyout” of Johnson’s remaining contract, which runs through 2023.

A source familiar with the negotiations told The News that talks continued on Friday but no resolution has been reached.

The issue may seem like semantics, but those semantics may have a strong financial component. The buyout clause in Johnson’s contract drops from the current $8 million to $6 million on April 15, although there have been no specifics released regarding the issues being discussed in the ongoing negotiations.

Regardless, it is virtually impossible to imagine any avenue that would allow for Johnson’s return at this point. Several sources indicated that Johnson informed the Alabama players and staff on Thursday that he would not be back next season.

Johnson had indicated after Alabama’s overtime loss to Norfolk State in the opening round of the NIT on Wednesday night that he “loved being the coach here at Alabama. That’s my plan. I made that crystal clear to Greg (Byrne) in our meeting. And hopefully they (the athletic administrators) feel the same way.”

However, the season-ending loss to a 17-point underdog at home, capping a 3-8 stretch over the final 11 games, led to further scrutiny and, ultimately, the opening of the current buyout negotiations.

Johnson had a four-year record of 75-62, with one NCAA Tournament appearance (2018), which was the only year in his tenure in which UA posted a winning record (10-8) in the Southeastern Conference. In 2019, Alabama gave up double-digit second-half leads in five of its 16 losses, including four of its six losses at Coleman Coliseum. He recruited and coached Alabama’s first NBA first-round draft choice in 17 years (Collin Sexton, 2018).

The Twitter account, @coachavery6, remained active on Friday but consisted only of retweets of messages from seniors Riley Norris and Lawson Schaffer thanking the Alabama fans for their support, with no specific references to Johnson.

With negotiations still ongoing, Alabama has not begun a formal search for candidates. Various names have been linked to Alabama and the current SEC vacancies at Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, including Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm, a UA alumnus.

