The Destin Garden Club will give away a $1,000 scholarship to an Okaloosa County resident. The recipient must already be in pursuit of a degree or career in horticulture, agriculture, or a related field of study at an accredited Florida college or university.

The deadline for applications is May 1, 2019, and must be emailed to destingardenclub@gmail.com. Download the application at www.destingardenclub.org/scholarships.

The Destin Garden Club was founded in 2003. Its mission is to enrich the membership and the public with gardening awareness and education. Currently, there are about 60 members enrolled from Destin and the surrounding areas. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave. For more information visit, www.destingardenclub.org.