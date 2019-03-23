DESTIN — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has charged a Bluewater Bay man with homicide after he allegedly stabbed his 3-year-old son to death and then stabbed himself.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, Frederick Franken Sr., 61, was arrested at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where he is still being treated for his self-inflicted stab wounds. He was charged with one count of murder while engaged in a certain felony offense.

Franken Sr. and his son, Frederick Franken Jr., were found March 15 on the floor in their home by 38-year-old Darrelly Franken — the child’s mother and Franken’s wife — after she arrived home from work.

Darrelly called 911 and screamed that her "husband killed" her "baby," according to Franken's arrest report. When deputies arrived, Franken Sr. had his arms around the child and a knife in his hand, the report said. Both were covered in blood.

The deputies removed the knife, searched the home and came back to find the knife in Franken's hand again, his arrest report said.

The child had been stabbed multiple times in his upper torso and Franken Sr. had multiple self-inflicted knife wounds, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Investigators tried to interview Franken on Thursday, but he invoked his right to an attorney, the press release said.

Franken was listed in fair condition Monday at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.