SEASIDE — It was June 9, 1981 when Robert Davis stepped up to the Board of County Commissioners to make a request that would change the landscape of South Walton.

Davis had a revolutionary vision for a community along Scenic Highway 30A. One architecturally driven, where residents could enjoy fine dining and boutique shopping while overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

The board unanimously approved the request that day. Davis named the little town "Seaside."

"Seaside is the birthplace of new urbanism," said Kerri Parker, executive director of communications for Seaside, referring to the design movement promoting environmentally friendly, pedestrian-centered communities. "The idea is that in our town, wherever you are on its 80 acres, you will always be only a five-minute walk to the beach. It's just one of the things that makes Seaside special."

Davis inherited the Seaside property from his grandfather and visited the area throughout his childhood. As an adult, his wife and Seaside co-founder Daryl Davis started a farmers market off Scenic Highway 30A to attract passersby.

When the travelers would stop, Robert Davis would tell them all about his vision for a beach community.

Hoping to achieve his dreams for Seaside, Davis created a development code all architects must still follow today — like height requirements and what building materials can be used in construction. Architects came in droves in the mid-80s to see what unique building plans they could conjure up in compliance with Davis' guidelines.

"Robert worked with some revolutionary town planners to create the Seaside code for development," Parker said. "The code was one that included residential, civic — like the post office and Tupelo Pavilion — and commercial development. Everything about Seaside was so thought out."

Nowadays — where there was once only scrub oak and sand dunes — more than 400 cottages and condos make up Seaside. The community offers nearly 20 restaurants and more than 40 shops, galleries and services.

"I am pleased that Seaside was able to give some of the leading architects of the past decades an opportunity to build, in many cases their first built work, done while they were quite young," Robert Davis said.

Davis' work, however, is not done yet.

'No town is ever finished'

Seaside Central Square was packed with tourists during a recent Spring Break weekday. A lot has changed for visitors in the past year.

Parker said over the past six months there has been a significant push to finish the Seaside Master Plan Davis conjured up long ago.

"Robert is getting older and wants to see his vision come to fruition," she said. "I think it's human nature."

The Seaside Post Office moved from Scenic 30A to the back of the square next to Central Square Records. Seaside's focus on architecture was even so with the construction of new public restrooms. On the other side of Sundog Books is B.F.F., a walk-up drink stand specializing in bushwackers, frosé and frozens. Art of Simple, Amavia Coffee Roasters and Artful Eye all relocated to the west of the square.

Town Square Shoes and a grab-and-go Cuban restaurant called Concina Cubana — owned by the team who recently opened the Airstream Crêpes du Soleil — will open this spring. Bud & Ally's, one of the first merchants to come to Seaside 33 years ago, is under major renovations to add more space to its upper deck.

Davis said growing slowly and carefully has always been an important part of Seaside's success.

"Seaside will continue to evolve well beyond our lifetimes," Davis said. "No town is ever 'finished.' I hope it continues to be open, accessible and comfortable for residents and visitors and keeps some of its down-home funky qualities, even as it builds new buildings and improves the existing ones."

There are now only eight residential plots that remain for development in Seaside.

On the commercial side of things, there are just two small plots left on either side of the square. The old location of the Seaside Post Office is reserved for the proposed Kreer Tower — a 100-foot monument honoring one of Seaside's main architects, Leon Kreer.

Although vacant land on the acreage is scarce to none, Parker said the little town's focus has already begun a push toward redevelopment.

"Some people have actually started taking down their old places to create a new space," she said. "You're never really maxed out on development if you move buildings. Almost the entire south side was built as a temporary building, like the old Amavita building. When the Kreer Tower is complete, and we don't even have a development order for that yet, it will be close to the end of commercial space here."

Because of Seaside's strict land development codes, the buildings cannot be any higher than the town's tallest building — the Seaside Chapel at 50 feet.

Seaside planners are working hard to solve newer town woes, like dealing with parking and congestion issues as families bringing more than one vehicle on vacation has become commonplace. This year, just like last, Seaside will have free shuttles to and from offsite parking lots.

'Mixed emotions'

Although many are happy with Seaside's growth, it can be bittersweet for those who've called Seaside home long before tourists came to town.

Some of the original residents — like Debbie McChesney of Seaside — are not happy with all of the changes to their little town over the years. McChesney said she fell in love with the areas rural beauty back in the early 80s and bought her first seaside home in '84.

McChesney said, especially during the Spring Break season, it can be annoying to maneuver around the crowds of visitors. Sometimes, she misses the quiet.

"I have mixed emotions," McChesney said. "I miss what it used to be. Everyone knew everyone and it was so cozy. Our kids would run into Modica Market to visit Mr. Modica and get some treats.

"It still has that charm to it," she continued. "The development, when we built our house, there was nothing behind us but woods. Robert Davis gets a lot of push back from the homeowners, but every change he makes is done so tastefully. I'm a big Robert Davis fan. There would be high rises in Seaside now if Robert wouldn't have done what he did. I'm grateful for what he has done."

Dave Rauschkolb, owner of Bud & Alley's, said he feels it has been a privilege to watch Seaside transform into what it is today. He said he's looking forward to many more years of watching the not so little town redevelop.

"The word 'change' is what comes to mind when I think of Seaside because that's what Seaside has done," Rauschkolb said. "It's changed and refined over the past 30 years. I've always felt like I was in the right place at the right time. I was able to be a part of that empty canvas Seaside was and I was even able to put a few brush strokes on it myself.

"Robert and Daryl Davis took a chance on me when I was just 24 years old," he continued. "I get emotional just thinking about it. I look around me and I think, 'Wow. How in the world did I get to do this?'"

Parker said now with the new urbanist community reaching its maturity, she expects a constant flow of architectural students coming back to the area. Seaside will not solely be a place for tourists, but a place for learning.

"There aren't many new urbanist communities that are as far along as we are because we're the birthplace," Parker said. "Seaside will now be the place for students studying new urbanism to come and see what worked and what didn't work here."