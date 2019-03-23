FORT WALTON BEACH — Amid a backdrop of patriotism, innovation and technology, 59 students and their parents visited MAG Aerospace in the Fort Walton Beach Commerce and Technology Park on March 9 for a free HSU Educational Foundation Game Changers event.

As host of the event, MAG Aerospace highlighted pathways for students to match up with local high-wage careers. Chad Vuyovich, director of Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) programs, and his professional team led the students in an interactive learning experience, exposing them to the industry skills of highest demand.

Vuyovich encouraged the students, who represented 13 different local schools, to pursue STEM courses and to make a commitment to learning.

“I am very proud of the MAG team, for building such a successful interaction with the HSU Foundation students and truly amazed how much the kids enjoyed the different technologies,” Vuyovich said. "MAG is fully committed to making multiple differences in the lives of children and adults throughout the Greater Fort Walton Beach area, this is only one of many to come.”

During the event, the MAG Aerospace team and the students divided into three arenas of interactive training: HTML Exercises, Design Skills, and Engineering for Tactical Equipment.

Students were thrilled to see the largest printers they had ever seen. Nic Dezinski explained the high-caliber equipment.

Next, the group was shown a field soldiers full dress attire and learned how radio and night goggle improvements have added safety and communications to the battlefield. With the lights turned out, students were shown how soldiers locate and signal targets with the goggles.

Cultivating a growth mindset for problem solving at a young age is a key component to developing an innovation workforce. Engineer John Kasmark demonstrated that to the students with a brief outline of what gives an engineer the ability to see something beyond the present and make improvements based on their findings.

Lunch and refreshments were then provided and the students expressed their appreciation to the Mag team for an informative, fun-filled experience.

“The HSU Educational Foundation developed the Game Changers program to serve as a connector between students and the industries eagerly seeking a technical, STEM skilled workforce,” said Amanda Negron, HSU Foundation Executive Director. “By hearing from professionals like John Kasmark, students and their families are more informed about pursuing these career opportunities and participating in scaled down, relational activities help inspire a spark in these fields.”

MAG Aerospace, located at 634 Anchors Street N.W., is a 25,000 square-foot facility featuring traditional and virtual labs, offices and support services. MAG has partnered with AFSOC to close the gap between development and fielding, creating a cutting-edge innovation hub that provides the engineering framework to rapidly field game-changing technology to the war fighter.

Visit hsu-foundation.org for more information about HSU Educational Foundation programs.