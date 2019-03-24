The synergy between robotics and navigation represents the future of computerized planning and execution in spine surgery. The Spine Center of Excellence at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast (SHHEC) recently upgraded to the most advanced Mazor X Stealth Edition technology for robotic spine surgery, featuring computerized surgical planning, 3-D assessment of spine anatomy, robotic guidance and live navigation feedback designed to provide a higher degree of accuracy throughout the surgical procedure. This revolutionizes both the operation and the patient’s post-op experience.

Orthopedic and neurological spine surgeon, Kornelis Poelstra, MD, PhD is the founder of The Spine Center of Excellence at SHHEC and is a world-renowned expert in robotic-assisted, spinal surgery. This month Dr. Poelstra reached a surgical milestone of 700 robotic-assisted spine surgery cases performed at SHHEC utilizing various state-of-the-art robotic surgical platforms - more than any other surgeon in the world. Since 2014, Poelstra has placed more than 6,000 pedicle screws using robotics, with greater than 99.8 percent accuracy and without a single misplacement or screw revision.

"The addition of this newest Mazor X Stealth Edition embodies direct 'virtual reality' visual feedback to me as a surgeon about screw placement accuracy and depth and confirms accuracy with live navigation feedback.” Dr. Poelstra stated. “It decreases the possibility of sending inaccurate trajectories of our tools and introduces the exciting new options of robotically guided nerve decompression- and discectomy interventions. The progress is remarkable and it’s a privilege to be leading this field."

Dr. Poelstra has been at the forefront of surgical robotics in spine and was a crucial contributor to the development of the Mazor X Technology. Now, with the newest Mazor X Stealth Edition, surgeons receive a fully-integrated procedural solution for surgical planning, workflow, execution and confirmation.

“I perform 60 cases per month on average, which include lumbar reconstructive fusions, cervical reconstructions, non-fusion cases such as disc replacements and decompressions,” said Poelstra. “Our research has clearly shown evidence of robotically assisted cases consistently providing improved surgical outcomes, greater patient safety, shorter operating times and faster recovery for our patients. Collaboratively, we look forward to continuing to provide premier patient care with this state of the art technology,” he added.

“Surgical synergy, robotics and navigation represent the future of computerized planning and execution in spine surgery and have both been shown to improve surgical outcomes in spine surgery,” said Roger Hall, president of SHHEC. “Our surgeons are at the forefront of the newest robotics technology, continually redefining the standards of surgery to benefit our patients.”

The Spine Center at SHHEC provides comprehensive care for patients receiving spine surgery. The healthcare team of board certified-orthopedic spine surgeons, nurses, social workers, and physical and occupational therapists offer each patient a highly individualized treatment plan to help patients return to a higher quality of life.