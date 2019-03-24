While most 90 year-olds are enjoying the quite retired life, Jack Dickason still chooses to go to work.

For the past 16 years, Dickason has volunteered at Pet Welfare, a no-kill animal shelter on Eglin Air Force Base.

“He works the whole time he’s here,” said Carla Engeldinger, who oversees Pet Welfare. “He comes to every board meeting and is a faithful volunteer.”

Even after going through a surgery to remove his left leg last year, Dickason was back to work within a week.

“It did not slow him down,” Engeldinger said. “He only missed one shift.”

When a joke was made about him still being alive and kicking, Dickason joked “well, I’m not kicking as much as I used to.”

Dickason served in the Air Force, Army and National Guard before getting a job with Boeing. Once he retired, he became a landlord and worked on his 36 foot sailboat, which he lived on for a year. One of his friends, who has since passed, volunteered for Pet Welfare and encouraged him to give it a try. He hasn’t left since.

“Maybe it’s because I’m accomplishing something,” he said when asked why he’s stuck with it for so long. “I get to help out people and the pets.”

Dickason does administration work in the office, making sure volunteers are scheduled each day.

“He’s a wiz on the computer,” Engeldinger said. “He’s very productive.”

Although it’s located on the base, Pet Welfare is a private, non-profit organization with no affiliation or support from the government. Their primary mission is to provide an alternative to euthanasia or abandonment of pets for military members and their families, but they also rescue strays, take in animals from non-military members and pull animals from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society.

Volunteers can chose to do work with the dogs, cats or work in the office answering phones and showing the pets to interested guests. And you don’t have to be military to volunteer. Engeldinger said it’s a great way for students to get in volunteer hours while helping out a good cause.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” Engeldinger said. “Right now we have around 14 dogs and 45 cats.”

For more information about Pet Welfare or to see the dogs and cats available for adoption, visit their website at www.petwelfare.net or call (850) 678-5066.