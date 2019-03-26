To list your event, email pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks prior to event.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Forrest Williams Band at 7 p.m. March 27 in the Events Plaza at Baytowne Wharf.

April 3: The Emerald Coast Blues Brothers

April 10: Rumors

April 17: Boogie Fever/Big 80's

April 24: American Floyd

May 1: Casey Kearney

May 8: The Modern Eldorados

May 15: Forrest Williams Band

May 22: Lauren Saint Jane

May 29: Chris Alvarado

June 5: The Blenders

June 12: Gold & Motion

June 19: Stephen Simmons

June 26: Boukou Groove

Baytowne LIVE

Enjoy the musical stylings of Stevie Hall from 7-10 p.m. March 28 on the Baytowne LIVE stage across from MooLaLa. Concerts are free and open to the public.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up at 7:15 p.m. March 31 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf for a free film, “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

Taste & Business Showcase

The Destin and Greater Fort Walton Beach chambers of commerce will present a new event, the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Taste & Business Showcase, from 4-7 p.m. March 28 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. This event will highlight the best of the area’s businesses, from restaurants and breweries to retail, home, and personal and professional services. Guests will enjoy samples of foods and drinks, promotional items, discounts, and goodies from local businesses. No charge. Local businesses that would like to participate may contact Bryana Bahmer at the Destin Chamber at 837-6241 or bryana@DestinChamber.com.

Sip and Paint Class

The Arts and Design Society offers a Sip and Paint Class with Linda Kernick from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 28 on Thursday, March 28, 6:30-8:30 pm. Cost is $35/members and $40/non-members and includes supplies. The theme of this session is “Marina Village.” Students may bring beverage of choice to enjoy while learning to paint with acrylics. To sign up, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org or call 244-1271.

ECTC Around the World in 80 days

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “Around the World in 80 Days” March 28 through April 7. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to allow time for browsing the artwork by local artists in the Lobby Gallery. Tickets are $35/adults and $32/seniors (55 years old and up), students, and military. Purchase tickets at emerald-coastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

Bay Breeze Anniversary

Bay Breeze Patio, 32 Forest Shore Drive in Miramar Beach, is celebrating its 15th year serving the Emerald Coast with an Anniversary Event & Grilling Expo, March 29-30. The celebration of outdoor living will feature grill demonstrations and samples, outdoor living experts from premium furniture brands, fireplace and fire pit demonstrations, and more. At noon March 30, grill professionals along with representatives with Alpha Oven premium pizza ovens will compete in a “Pizza Throwdown” vying for the judge's vote and a trophy for “Best Pizza” creation.

19th Annual Seagrass Awareness Celebration

Learn about seagrasses, the marine creatures that live there and how to protect them at the 19th annual Seagrass Awareness Celebration from 10 a.mm. to 2 p.m. March 30 at Shoreline Park South in Gulf Breeze. Family-focused activities include live marine life in touch tanks, "eat a seagrass bed," seining, games, fishing, marine creatures, marine debris, arts and crafts including making shark tooth necklaces, boating and water safety, kayaking and food vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, hat, water shoes and lawn chairs.

BoJamz Music and Arts Festival

Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House on the Destin harbor announces its Sixth Annual BoJamz Music and Arts Festival benefitting The Wright Fight for Cystic Fibrosis from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 31. A silent auction and huge crawfish boil is aimed at bringing the community together to raise money for a great cause. Funds will be raised by collecting a $10 suggested donation at the door as well as a large silent auction.

Live music lineup for BoJamz:

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tyler Livingston and the Absolutes

12:30-1:45 p.m. Blake Brock Band

1:45-3 p.m. Ben Loftin and the Family

3-4:15 p.m. The Good Lookings

4:15-5:30 p.m. Sway Jah Vu

5:30-7 p.m. Blackwater Brass Band

7-8:30 p.m. I'MAGENE

8:30-10 p.m. Gravity A performs The Talking Heads: featuring Cliff Hines

Spring Kite Festival

What do a 100-foot octopus, 80-foot panda and a 50-foot gator have in common? They’ll all be flying high over the Fort Walton Beach Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island April 6 and 7. Join in for free kite flying fun including larger-than-life show kites, professional stunt kite flying demonstrations, free stunt kite flying lessons and special activities at the Kitty Hawk Kites store on The Boardwalk. Also scheduled for Sept. 21 and 22.

Outdoor Adventure Expo

Explore the outdoors by wheels or water or at home. To get you ready, visit the Outdoor Adventure Expo at Destin Commons from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 6 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7.

Paddleboards to pontoons, golf carts to yachts and everything in between will be featured at this free event as well as advice for safety on the water and tips for those who want to hone their outdoor adventure skills. Find out more at DestinOutdoorExpo.com.

Jazz on the Lawn

In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, the Destin Library will host an afternoon of jazz on the lawn with Destin’s “Music Diva,” Dr. Cheryl Jones, at noon April 16. Bring a lawn chair and a sack lunch, and relax in the shade of live oaks. In case of inclement weather, event will be moved into the library. For further information, call 837-8572.

Window Art

The Arts and Design Society features the recent clay works, life drawing sketches, and abstract paintings of award-winning artist Marcy Eady during the month of April in their studio windows in Fort Walton Beach. Window art is available for viewing 24/7, office and gallery hours are 12-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 17 First Street, SE.

Independent Film Series

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will sponsor a showing of the drama/romance “Chocolat” at

2 p.m. April 16 at the Destin Library. The free movie is open to the public and directed toward a mature audience.

When mysterious Vianne and her child arrive in a tranquil French town in the winter of 1959, no one could have imagined the impact that she and her spirited daughter would have on the community stubbornly rooted in tradition. Within days, she opens an unusual chocolate shop across from the church. Her ability to perceive her customers' desires and satisfy them with the perfect confection coaxes the villagers to abandon themselves to temptation just as Lent begins.

Cash for Comedy fundraiser

You bring the money, and Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) will bring the funny at 7 p.m. April 17 at 560 Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $95. Purchase at EmeraldCoastTheatre.org or call the Box Office at 684-0323. Proceeds will benefit ECTC’s $125,000 capital campaign.

Wine/Food Festival

South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival takes place April 25–28 in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. From 5-7 p.m., Winemakers & Shakers will be held at Wine World in Destin. The VIP Wine Tasting takes place from 4-6 p.m. Friday, followed by the Friday Craft Beer & Spirits Jam from 6–9 p.m. The Grand Tastings are Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The VIP Tasting can be attended only by purchasing the VIP Wine Festival 3-Day Package that includes most festival events as well. Tickets can be purchased at www.SoWalWine.com. The Festival is a fundraiser for the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation with proceeds benefiting more than a dozen children’s charities in Northwest Florida.

Down & Derby Fest

The Junior League of the Emerald Coast hosts The Down & Derby Fest at the Lyceum Lawn in Seaside from 3-6 p.m. May 4 in honor of the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. The festival will feature “Derby Fare” from local restaurants and will offer everything from a mint julep to an authentic Kentucky Hot Brown. A live viewing of Kentucky Derby will be seen at 5 p.m. The Luke Langford Band will serenade guests. Dress to impress in Derby attire to win prizes. Early bird general admission tickets are $40 and will increase to $50 the week of the event. VIP tickets are $100 and are limited to 100 guests.

Crawfish Boil

Food For Thought will host a crawfish boil from 12-3 p.m. May 5 at 132 Market St. in Santa Rosa Beach with 100 percent of the proceeds to benefit the Summer Program. The event will feature the culinary talents of Michael McIntosh and David Cunningham, plus live music from Scott Rockwood & Friends. Tickets are $@0/adults and $10/kids and available at https://fftfl.org/search?q=tickets.

Philharmonic Orchestra

The Veterans Tribute Tower Committee will host Dr. David Ott and the David Ott Singers in a free concert at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Walton Beach at 3:30 p.m. May 19. The program will feature the Faure’ Requiem in recognition of Memorial Day observances a week later. The Philharmonic Orchestra and David Ott Singers will also present patriotic offerings including the service medleys in honor of our service members. As in previous concerts there will be a love offering taken to benefit several local charities including the Air Force Enlisted Village, Salvation Army, and Catholic Charities.

Independent Film Series

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will sponsor a showing of the musical comedy/romance “Singin’ in the Rain” at 2 p.m. May 21 at the Destin Library. The free movie is open to the public and directed toward a mature audience.

There is no movie musical more fun than Singin’ in the Rain and few that remain as fresh over the years. In 1989, it was among the first 25 films chosen by the National Film Registry for films that are deemed "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.