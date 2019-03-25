For eight years, Flea Across Florida has brought thousands of visitors to small communities across the state on Highway 90, filling up motels, restaurants and small local businesses. It is held in April and September each year.

This year's Spring Flea will be held April 12 and 13 across the Florida Panhandle from Pensacola to the East Coast along Highway 90.

This is a great opportunity for nonprofits, churches or individuals to hold sales at Flea sites along the route, or to rent spaces to those wanting to participate and setup.

This event is a mixture of individual yard sales, businesses offering specials, and retail vendors setup at Flea sites. It is a treasure hunt for the thousands of participants looking for great bargains, hidden treasures, or the adventure of traveling along Highway 90 through small communities.

For more information, or to have your sale site listed on the event Facebook page (free), message the Facebook page Flea Across Florida, or email Jeanne@jeannedesign.net. The Facebook page is a great way to stay informed of the clusters of participating sites. For other information regarding the event, contact Kim Macarthy at 850-554-3906.

Macarthy, owner of Copper 'Possum Antique Mall, located along Hwy 90 east of Milton said, "It is amazing to see the growth of this event each time. It provides a great opportunity for economic boost to non-profits, individuals, restaurants, hotels, and other businesses along Highway 90."