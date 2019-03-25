There are a lot of young people with new ideas, enthusiasm and passion, but without the financial means to change their dreams into reality. The Hunter Watson Memorial Fund is now offering grants to help support these young innovators and their projects.

Founded in memory of Hunter Brooks Watson, a college sophomore who died as a passenger in a distracted driving accident, the Memorial Fund offers grants of up to $5,000 to provide young men and women between the ages of 16 and 25 with the financial means to take their ideas and dreams to the next step.

The deadline for the next grant cycle is June 15, and the Fund is encouraging young people to submit their applications as soon as possible. There is no cost or obligation to apply. Applications are evaluated by a committee looking for innovative ideas in a variety of areas, including music, the performing arts, computer technology and entrepreneurship.

In recent grant cycles the Memorial Fund has helped finance new Internet and cell phone applications, music and performance projects, audio and video recording, and expansion of online businesses, all projects developed by passionate young people.

Grant applicants need not be in school and the grants are not scholarships nor intended to cover tuition costs. The grants are direct financial support for a young innovator's project and come with the help of a mentor to help the grant winner move his or her project forward.

Further information, and the grant application itself, is available online at hunterwatson.org/grants. The application deadline for the current grant cycle is June 15.