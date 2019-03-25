Third Thursday Writers’ Group meets at 6 p.m. through May 16 at the Niceville Library, 206 Partin Drive N. The next meeting is March 21. Contact Linda Safford, lindasafford@gmail.com, or call the library, 850-279-4863, ext.1507, for details.

The Say The Word open microphone poetry group meets first Wednesdays of the month at the The Boathouse Landing Restaurant, 124 N. John Sims Parkway, Valparaiso. Check its Facebook page for details or to see photos of past performances.

TV Dinner Theater, an open microphone event for story-tellers, poets, comedians and others, meets once a month at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of The Emerald Coast. The next meeting is 6 p.m. April 6 at the church, 1295 N. Bayshore Drive, Valparaiso. Check the Facebook page for details.

Panoply ezine is calling for submissions for issue 12, prose and poetry, through March 31. You can also find Panoply and their recently-published poets reading their work on Facebook at Panoply, a literary zine.