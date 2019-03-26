The city of Tuscaloosa has hired a new communications director to join City Hall's senior management team.

Richard Rush will begin the job April 18. Rush is an assistant professor of journalism and mass communication at Samford University in Birmingham.

He has 13 years of experience in marketing, advertising and public relations.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Rush to our senior leadership team," Mayor Walt Maddox said in a release announcing the hire. "Richard brings to the city a wealth of experience that will ensure that we not only meet our standard of excellence, but communicate it effectively to our internal and external stakeholders.”

Rush attended the University of Alabama, where he earned a bachelor's degree in communications and information sciences, a master's degree in advertising, and public relations and a Ph.D. with a focus on public relations management and crisis communications.

Before joining the Samford faculty, Rush served as an assistant professor of public relations at Belmont University in Nashville, according to Samford's website. He worked as a player relations liaison with the University of Alabama football program, as an account director and strategic marketing consultant for Cummings Creative Group, and as the communication and marketing coordinator at Birmingham-Southern College.

His research predominantly focuses on crisis and health communication in sport, according to the faculty biography page.