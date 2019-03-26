ORLANDO — Retired Brig. Gen. Patt Maney was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Medal of Honor at the DAR's 117th annual State Conference on March 22.

The award, presented by State Regent Dawn Crumly Lemongello, is the most prestigious honor presented by the DAR. Maney was nominated by the DAR's Choctawhatchee Bay chapter for his community, judicial and military service.

“I am shocked, humbled and honored to receive such an award from such a prestigious, historic and patriotic group,” Maney said. “Like so many others, I have just done my duty and tried to live as my parents taught.”

Since moving to Okaloosa County in 1975, Maney has been an active member of the community.

He acquired the bell of the USS Okaloosa, a World War II Liberty ship, and a Huey helicopter for a display honoring local Vietnam veterans at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. He started the annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and spearheaded efforts to create the Okaloosa County Vet Center in Shalimar.

He served as Okaloosa County judge for almost 29 years. He established a house-arrest program and, with the State Attorney, a worthless check diversion program. He also started the county’s Mental Health Court and Veterans Treatment Court.

At the state level, Maney served on the statutory Suicide Prevention Coordinating Council, the Florida Defense Support Task Force and the Supreme Court’s Task Force in Mental Health and Substance Abuse, and continues to serve on the Supreme Court’s Steering Committee on Problem Solving Courts. He also has testified to the Legislature and taught for both the Conference of County Court Judges and the Florida Advanced Judicial College.

Nationally, he served on the VA Secretary’s Advisory Committee on the Readjustment of Veterans and was appointed as North Florida's Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.

Maney served almost 37 years in the Army, with almost eight-and-a-half years of active duty before retiring in 2007 as a wounded warrior. He served in Panama and Haiti as well as on senior military-diplomatic positions in Bosnia and Afghanistan. Maney commanded the 350 Civil Affairs Command in Pensacola with more than 1,000 soldiers from four states.

Maney is a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He and his wife Caroline attend Immanuel Anglican Church.

The DAR was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history and support better education for the nation's children. To learn more, visit www.DAR.org or contact Choctawhatchee Bay chapter regent Carolyn Ketchel at 243-1302.