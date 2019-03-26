WALTON COUNTY — A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after a hit-and-run crash on the Clyde B. Wells bridge.

Lindsey Batchelor, spokeswoman for the Walton County Sheriff's Office, said the vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash happened about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. Both lanes of the bridge are open, but traffic is moving slowly, she said.

The pedestrian's name has not been released pending next of kin notification. The condition of the driver, or if there were any passengers, is unknown.

Cary Hurst, spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol, said the crash is under investigation. It is being looked at as a criminal hit-and-run, he said.

The Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available.