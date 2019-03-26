MILTON — A driver escaped injury after his semi-truck overturned on U.S. Highway 90 Tuesday morning.

Driver Demetrius Gray of Mobile, Alabama was traveling north on State Road 87 and approaching U.S. Highway 90 intersection. At around 7:15 a.m., Gray attempted to make a left-hand turn from the outside left turn lane. In the process of making the left turn, Gray also attempted to change into the inside left turn lane which resulted in the cargo shifting and overturning. The semi slid through the intersection and came to rest about 100 feet west of U.S. 90 and SR 87.

Gray has been charged with careless driving by the Florida Highway Patrol.