PANAMA CITY BEACH — A man who tried to escape from his pants in the back seat of a patrol car couldn’t quite escape the baggie of methamphetamine that fell out.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over the driver around North Lagoon Drive last week and immediately noticed the strong smell of marijuana, along with marijuana “shake” (no, not like a McDonald’s shake but the leftover marijuana from rolling joints) on the driver’s pants. When commanded to exit the vehicle, the driver wiped the “shake” off his pants, according to the report. But deputies already had seen enough for a pat down and felt a “soft bulge” in the driver’s pants. After becoming uncooperative, the driver was placed in the rear seat of the patrol car.

After one minute, according to the report, the deputy returned to his vehicle to find the driver somehow had pulled down his pants and there was now a nylon bag on the floorboard of the patrol car. Inside the bag, according to the deputy, were four clear plastic baggies that field tested positive for methamphetamine, along with alprazolam and loose methamphetamine.

The driver immediately claimed the bag wasn’t his, but was arrested and taken to jail.