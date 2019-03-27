DESTIN — A group of students from Missouri who spotted two people in dark hoodies committing a car burglary in Destin passed along the information to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies, who were able to make two arrests.

Sixteen-year old Brennan Johnson and 18-year-old Dennis Bosarge, both of Louisiana, are charged with burglary to a conveyance and loitering or prowling. Johnson faces an additional charge of grand theft of a firearm.

After calling OCSO, the witnesses lost sight of the pair on Gulf Shore Drive but deputies spotted the subjects and made contact. They were then positively identified by the witnesses.

During the investigation, two additional subjects associated with the original suspects were located in a vehicle parked near where the suspects were ultimately located. Deputies could smell marijuana emitting from the interior and a search was conducted. A stolen firearm out of Louisiana was found inside, along with marijuana and paraphernalia.

The two other Louisiana teens were also charged with with possession of marijuana.