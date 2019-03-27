DESTIN — A local resident who was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter Wednesday morning has been identified.

Officials say 51-year-old Joel Iral died after the electric scooter he was riding was struck by a car around 7:48 a.m. near Airport Road and Main Street.

According to an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office press release, Iral was on his way to work when the accident occurred.

A coworker told the Daily News that Iral worked as a dishwasher at Jim ‘N Nicks and as a kitchen steward at Ruth’s Chris Steak House, two restaurants in Destin.

“He always had a smile on his face, and you knew when you saw him it was going to be a good day at the work place,” said Corey Kovarik, who worked with Iral at Ruth’s Chris. “He was such an awesome dude … I sure will miss my buddy.”

“He always went out of his way to help people,” said Kim Spainhoward, a server at Jim N’ Nicks. “He wasn’t just an employee, he was family.”

Kindness and generosity seemed to be a staple for Iral.

Ruston Johnson, another coworker from Ruth’s Chris said Iral — who was originally from the Philippines — would cook Filipino food for everyone every Thursday. He was also named employee of the month in 2018. Instead of using his gift certificate award on himself, Iral gave it to one of his friends who had never been to Ruth’s Chris.

“He always put everyone else first and would do anything for you,” Johnson said. “He had a huge heart and loved by everyone here at Ruth’s Chris Steak House.”

Both westbound lanes of Airport Road were closed for about three hours as deputies investigated the crash.

OCSO is still investigating.