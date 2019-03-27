John Robert Kidwell pitched four innings, gave up two hits and struck out four in Holy Spirit’s 13-0 win against Holy Spirit in high school baseball action Tuesday.

Wes Kinard went 2-for-2 with a double. Evan Jones, John Robert Austin and Sam Contorno had one hit each.

Jachaurian Washington took the loss for Pickens County. Aaron Billups and Hayden Gann each had one hit in the defeat.

Holy Spirit (8-3) is at South Lamar on Tuesday.

Central 25,

Fairfield 2

Kevin Moton went 4-for-4 and hit for the cycle in Central's rout. Tyreek Arso, Zamar Ellis and Edward Smith each had three hits. Smith had a home-run and two doubles.

Marcus Hall pitched gave up just one hit in four innings to get the win.

Central (7-3) plays on Tuesday at home against Bibb County.

North River Christian 4,

Southern Academy 0

GREENSBORO — Matt Lary pitched a complete game, giving up only one hit and striking out 13 in North River Christian’s shutout win.

Lary also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Dalton Hallman and Allyn Robinson each had two hits.

North River Christian hosts Southern Academy on Thursday.

Tuscaloosa County 5,

ACA 3

NORTHPORT — On Monday, Grant Hickman allowed three runs on two hits with six strikeouts to get the win. Garrison Estes got the save.

Matthew Estes and J.C. Stapp each had a hit and an RBI.

For ACA, Lawson Pratt had 2 RBIs. Wyatt was 1-for-3. Taft was 1-for-4.

SOFTBALL

Hale County 22,

Holt 0

Anna Johnson pitched one inning and earned the win in Hale County’s rout. Summer Stephens went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Kori Young and Madalynn Langham each had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.

Hale County (8-8) plays at the Northside Invitational on Friday.

ACA 5,

Northridge 1

Katherine Grill led the Patriots with three singles and Maile White had a triple.

Lauren Carroll was the winning pitcher allowing three hits in four innings. Halle Payne followed in relief, striking out four , walking one and did not allow a hit for the save.

For the Jaguars, Sarah Savage had a double while Josie Crump and Samantha Savage each singled. Sydney Savage took the loss. She struck out three, walked three and gave up eight hits.

ACA plays on Thursday at home against Brookwood.

Tuscaloosa Academy 10,

Russel Christian 5

Christina Sealy had two singles, a double and two RBIs to lead the Knights' win.

Kendall Tillery had two singles and an RBI. Emma Price, who also earned the win, had a single, double, and an RBI. Chloe Johnson had a triple and an RBI while Meredith Taylor had a double and two RBIs. Amity White had a double.

Tuscaloosa Academy 7,

Russel Christian 2

Chloe Johnson had three singles and two RBIs and Emma Price, who got the win in the circle, had a single, double and two RBIs. Meredith Taylor had two doubles while Christina Sealy had two singles. Kelsey Curry had a double and two RBIs.

Tuscaloosa Academy plays a doubleheader at home against Bessemer on Tuesday.

Northside 13,

Sipsey Valley 2

BUHL - Anna Kate Moore WP, two innings, two runs on two hits. Ryan McGraw, grand slam and five RBIs. Katelyn Moore had a hit and an RBI and Anna Kate Moore had a hit with two RBIs.

Northside (7-10) hosts the Northside Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

Northridge 11,

Brookwood 0

Joey Walker scored three goals to lead the Jaguars in the shutout. Also for Northridge, Ivan Obias had two goals while Ethan Sneckenberger, Quin Donovan, Wesley Marcus, Orlando Cooper, Charlton Sullivan, and Andrew Richardson each had one goal.

Northridge (14-1) is at home on Monday against Holy Spirit.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northridge 12,

Brookwood 0

Aniiyah Peeples scored four goals in Northridge’s blowout win. Ella Johnson had three goals and Katie Maxson had two goals.

Northridge (6-2) is at Holy Spirit on Monday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northridge downs Hillcrest

Northridge earned a 6-3 sectional win. Northridge is 6-2 and will travel to play Hoover on Monday.

Singles

No. 1 Ava Rath (N) def. Katie Tribble (H) 10-0

No. 2 Jackie Alcocer (N) def. Kenna Eldridge (H) 10-3

No. 3 Kelly Mahawanniarchchi (H) def. Allison Stegall (N) 10-1

No. 4 AC Sullivan (N) def. Olivia Jones (H) 10-8

No. 5 Carson Ryan (N) def. Abbey Ray (H) 10-8

No. 6 Reagan Ray (H) def. Alice Rowley (N) 10-8

Doubles

No. 1 Rath/Alcocer (N) def. Tribble/Mahawanniarchchi (H) 10-8

No. 2 Eldridge/Jones (H) def. Stegall/Ryan (N) 10-5

No. 3 Sullivan/MC Rodgers (N) def. Ray/Ray (H) 11-10(3)

TA sweeps pair of matches

Tuscaloosa Academy defeated Eastwood Academy 7-0 and Fort Dale Academy 4-3 at NorthRiver Yacht Club.

TA vs. Eastwood Academy

Singles

No. 1 Megan Bonhaus d Elizabeth Cowden 8/0

No. 2 Taylor Wright d Ashton White 8/0

No. 3 Mary Wade d Riley Caver 8/0

No. 4 Mary Alice Roe d Emma Howard 8/0

No. 5 Madison Moore d Joy Harmon 8/3

No. 6 Allie Wagner d Ansley White 8/0

Doubles

No. 1 Bonhaus/Wright d Cowden/Howard 8/0

No. 2 Wade/Roe d White/Caver 8/2

TA vs. Fort Dale Academy

Singles

No. 1 Megan Bonhaus d Victoria Son 8/0

No. 2 Taylor Wright d Hayden Fall 8/2

No. 3 Mary Wade L Maire Scott 5/8

No. 4 Mary Alice Roe d Hayden Pickens 8/6

No. 5 Madison Moore d Claire Hutson 3/8

Doubles

No. 1 Bonhaus/Wright d Son/Fall 8/0

No. 2 Wade/Roe L Scott/Pickens 4/8

BOYS TENNIS

TA boys sweep matches

Tuscaloosa Academy defeated Eastwood Academy and Fort Dale Academy 7-0 at NorthRiver Yacht Club.

TA vs. Eastwood

Singles

No. 1 Jonni Kneer d Will Reed 8/0

No. 2 Anderson Mercurio d William Givens 8/0

No. 3 Walker McKee d Claude Newsome 8/0

No. 4 Mitch Piper d Jack Whatley 8/0

No. 5 Daniel Arnold d William Lemaster 8/0

Doubles

No. 1 Kneer/Mercurio d Reed/Whatley 8/0

No. 2 McKee/Piper d Givens/Newsome 8/0

TA vs. Fort Dale

Singles

No. 1 Jonni Kneer d Nate Richardson 8/1

No. 2 Anderson Mercurio d Brody Stringer 8/4

No. 3 Walker McKee d Caleb Rogers 8/0

No. 4 Mitch Piper d Mac Williamson 8/0

No. 5 Daniel Arnold d Bubba Schofield 8/0

Doubles

No. 1 Kneer/Mercurio d Richardson/Stringer 8/7

No. 2 Walker/Piper d Rogers/Williamson 8/0