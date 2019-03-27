DESTIN — The man charged with killing his 3-year-old son and stabbing himself multiple times has been released from the hospital and booked into the Okaloosa County Jail, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Frederick Franken Sr. and his son, Frederick Franken Jr., were found March 15 on the floor of their home by 38-year-old Darrelly Franken — the child’s mother and Franken’s wife — after she arrived home from work.

After the incident, Franken, 61, had been at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center receiving medical care. On Tuesday afternoon, Franken recovered enough to be transferred to jail — he was originally brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Franken is charged with domestic violence related murder in the stabbing death of his son inside their Rawlins Court home in Bluewater Bay.