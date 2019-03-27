WALTON COUNTY — State Attorney Bill Eddins announced that David Wayne Smith was sentenced following a plea of no contest on March 26 to six counts of possession of photos, motion pictures, etc. which include the sexual conduct of a child and two counts of transmission of pornography.

Judge Kelvin Wells sentenced Smith to 10 Years in the Florida Department of Corrections followed by 10 Years of sex offender probation. He will be required to register as a sexual offender, pay fines and court costs, have no contact with minors, and no access to electronic devices. Smith was also ordered to forfeit numerous electronic items including cell phones, televisions, computers and/or SD cards.

On June 29, 2018, the Altoona, Wisconsin Police Department notified the Walton County Sheriff’s Office of an internet address in this jurisdiction sharing child pornography.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigators along with the State Attorney’s Office for the First Judicial Circuit began issuing numerous subpoenas to identify the location and person using the internet address. While waiting for the returns of the subpoenas, the Ozark, Arkansas Police Department also notified the Walton County Sheriff’s Office of someone using the same internet address to share child pornography. Once the location of the internet address was determined, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the State Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant at Smith’s home.

He was the only person inside the residence and WCSO investigators saw child porn playing on the television, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office. Investigators searched all media and found six images containing child pornography.