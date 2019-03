The Niceville Public Library asks you to bring all unwanted personal documents you can carry for shredding. Shred-It mobile document shredding truck will shred documents free of charge from 10 a.m. to noon April 9 in the Softball Complex Parking Lot. Please use the Campbell Drive entrance off Palm Boulevard to avoid traffic congestion. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Niceville Library. For information, call Niceville Library at 279-4863, ext. 1504.