DivorceCare

Receive practical advice for your life after a divorce and make a fresh start with DivorceCare at 6 p.m. Thursday nights beginning April 11 at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive. Call 837-2021 for more information.

General Conference

General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City beginning on Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. The General Priesthood Session will be aired at 7 p.m. On Sunday, April 7, sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. These messages from the officers and general authorities of the Church may be viewed at local chapels, on the BYU Channels, and streamed live on the home page of ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Easter Program

The stake chorus and orchestra of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will present their Easter program, I Believe in Christ, at 6:30 p.m. April 14 in the Sandestin Chapel at 99 North Geronimo Street in Miramar Beach. There is no charge or collection for this concert. Call 862-3263 for information.

Alpha Course

Immanuel Anglican Church will host a free weekly course Mondays through April 15 at 6:30 p.m. at The Local Market, 950 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin, for all who want to explore the big questions of LIFE. Each evening will begin with a free dinner, a short talk and discussion time in smaller groups. People attend from many different viewpoints, backgrounds and religions. If you are interested in attending, contact Ethan Harrison at ethan.iacdestin@gmail.com. Funds for childcare are available upon request.

Destin Cross Walk

This year's Destin Cross walk will be held on Good Friday, April 19. Arrive at Morgan's Sports Complex parking lot at 11:45 a.m. for instructions. For up-to-date news, visit https://www.facebook.com/Destinareachurchesunited.

Band Tour 2019

Lutheran South Bands from St. Louis, Mo. present the free band Tour 2019 at 7 p.m. March 27 at Grace Lutheran Church, 4325 Commons Drive W in Destin. Featured will be the Wind Symphony and Jazz Band.

Immanuel’s Art & Music Festival

Artists and musicians of all levels are invited to reserve their space to display and sell their artwork or time to play their music during Immanuel’s Art & Music Festival on the lawn beginning at 11 a.m. April 27.

Visual Artists will be allotted one 10’X10’ space and must provide their own means of display, including tent if desired. All mediums, styles and ages are welcome.

Musical groups or individuals of all genres are welcome. Musical entries will be scheduled for their time slot after receiving all Entry Forms. Lyrics must be non-violent and non-offensive. Drum set, keyboard, mics, mic stands, amps and sound system will be available if needed.

Entry forms and more details can be found at iacdestin.org/special-events/immanuel-art-music or at the church. There is no charge to enter and the event is free for attendees.

A Night of Passover Worship

The sixth Emerald Coast Regional Seder, will be held from 6-9 p.m. April 25 at New Life Church, 178 N. Geronimo Street in Miramar Beach. The “tent meeting” begins with a time of food and fellowship. Paul Wilbur will lead worship at this celebration of the first of God’s most powerful feasts. Tickets may be purchased at http://PaulWilburLive.eventbrite.com.

Bible Study

The Faith Assembly Church, 306 S. Geronimo Street in Miramar Beach, will host an ongoing men’s Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Come explore the wisdom of the Bible and join a friendly discussion group. Pastor David Butler will lead.

Caregiver Support Group

Grace Lutheran Church is sponsoring a Christian support group that offers prayer, networking, education, resources, and Gospel support for anyone in a caregiving role. Bring a friend on the first and third Sundays at noon in the Administrative Conference Room, 4325 Commons Drive in Destin. Call 654-1679 for more information.

The Flying Pig

Need a little pick me up over the mid-week hump? Grab your favorite specialty coffee or spice up your lunch routine with a savory Tex-Mex lunch box. The Flying Pig at Shoreline Church, 140 Palmetto Street in Destin, is now serving breakfast and lunch Sundays through Thursdays. Café hours are 7:30-11 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.

Food Pantry

The Anchor Church, 101 First St SE in Fort Walton Beach, has a food pantry serving the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. People 18 and over are allowed one visit per month. A valid ID is required.

Radio Show

The live weekly radio show Life Issues Real Answers, hosted by Rev. Dee Chernicky, Valerie Peterson and Pastor John Skiles, airs from 11-11:30 a.m. Fridays on WPSM on 91.1 FM at 34 Harbor Blvd. Suite 206 in Destin.

Celebrate Recovery

Overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups every Monday night at the Destin Life Center on Beach Drive. Optional $5 dinner is at 6 p.m.; worship, 6:45 p.m.; share groups, 7:45; and a dessert fellowship at 8:30. Free childcare is available for birth through fifth grade. Call 837-2021, ext. 26 or email CR@destinumc.org.