The 4th annual Milton High School (MHS) Band Beats & Eats Music Festival is Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The band is stepping up this year’s event with more entertainment, more food choices and more fun. Entertainment includes MHS Blackwater Beats, Youth Talent Show, Gold and Notion, High Time, Chasing Fridays, JOJO Press, and the headliner of the event the SheAndTheIts Band.

Food includes shish-ka-bobs hamburgers, hotdogs, crawfish, lumpia, funnel cakes, shaved ice coffee beverages and more. Event vendors include those featuring arts and crafts and direct sales merchandise and services. The festival offers fun for the entire family. Bring lawn chairs and make a day of it.

Tickets are $5 at the gate. Children age 3 and under enter the event free. Tickets will be available for purchase for the Kids'z Zone area, featuring bounce houses and children's activities.

The event will be held on the Park Avenue side of the MHS campus at 5445 Stewart Street in Milton. All proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for band needs, including equipment and instruments. Major sponsors of the event are Amore’ Plumbing and 5 Little Monkey’s Inflatables. There are a few more vendor spots available. Call 850-983-5611, visit miltonhighschoolband.com, Milton High Schools Mighty Black & Gold’s Facebook page or email schultzm@santarosa.k12.fl.us.