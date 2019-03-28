The 16th Annual Village Resurrection Run draws Emerald Coast communities together for a day of fun and friendly competition to benefit many of Village’s missions and ministries.

Every April, hundreds of participants assemble at the Village start-line and head to the Crab Trap and back for the Walk/Run 5K, while the 10K Run continues further down the beach to Pompano Joe’s and back.

This is a large community event that reaches out to Destin as well as the Florida Panhandle and the military units stationed in the area. This event has grown through the years and does not happen without the help from Destin and Walton County communities. This past year surpassed previous years in proceeds and was an outstanding event.

Once the Village finish line has been crossed by the last racer, special awards are presented for Male and Female Overall, Masters, and Grand Masters winners in each age group. A Kids Fun Run where children K-5th grade can participate will help raise money for missions as well.

Thanks to generous sponsors, these awards and other special prizes, ranging from fun to fine, are given to well-deserved race participants and those who just come to hang out for the fun of it.

This year's Run will be held April 13 with the 5K/10K Run starting at 8 a.m. and the Walk starting immediately after. The Kids Fun Run will begin at 9:15 a.m.

The course will be on paved roads from start to finish on Scenic Highway 98. The course will not be completely closed to vehicle traffic. Runners and walkers must exercise caution.

Walkers and runners age groups are two deep, male and female in the following divisions: 9-12, 13-16, 17-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65+. The Kids Fun Run divisions are K-2nd and 3rd-5th.

Register for this year's event at https://villagebaptist.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=10404.