Most hernias aren’t life threatening, but they don’t go away on their own. Pain and discomfort can occur and even more serious conditions, including the need for emergency surgery, if left untreated.

Sacred Heart Hospital Emerald Coast is conducting a free hernia-screening event from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, in the hospital’s Medical Office Building (MOB) adjacent to Sacred Heart, 7800 U.S. Hwy. 98, West in Miramar Beach.

Dr. William Haney, board-certified general surgeon, will perform screenings for hernias of the groin and abdomen and discuss treatment options if appropriate. Follow-up appointment scheduling will be available at the event if needed.

There will be educational information available throughout the event to learn about the signs and symptoms of a hernia, the importance of early detection and the latest minimally invasive procedure for repair available. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a hands-on demonstration of Sacred Heart’s newest robotic-assisted technology, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System which will be on-site for the event. The da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system is currently used at Sacred Heart across a wide spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures in the following specialty areas: general surgery (such as gallbladder, hernia repair and colon procedures), gynecologic surgery and, in the future, urologic surgery.

Find out if you’re dealing with a hernia from the experts. Register online for your free screening appointment at https://ascension-fl.regfox.com/free-hernia-screening or call 278-3600. Walk-ins are also welcome. Light refreshments will be served.